Aidan Hutchinson Gloats After Beating Patrick Mahomes in Bundle Ball Challenge

Samnur Reza
Published

Aidan Hutchinson and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Aidan Hutchinson (right) / Credit: USA TODAY Sports

State Farm has brought back the ‘Bundle Ball,’ this time with a challenge. The insurer teamed up with stars like Patrick Mahomes, Aidan Hutchinson, and Cristo Fernández from Ted Lasso. And, of course, Jake from State Farm was there too.

The challenge was simple, yet odd. All the participants had to do was spin the Bundle Ball — a combination of football and soccer (fútbol) — on their fingers. First up was Mahomes, who barely spun it for 0.40 seconds before catching it in his hands. He can even be heard saying, “Yeah, a spin is not gonna work.”

However, Jake from State Farm gave the Chiefs quarterback a solid six-second time. “I was being generous,” a text on the screen said. Next up was Fernández, who eliminated himself by doing kick-ups with the ball.

Finally, it was Hutchinson’s turn, who was at the gym. “I am nervous,” he began. The star defensive end then spun the ball for a solid 0.50 seconds, nearly dropped it, kicked it into the air, and went off-camera with the ball in hand.

Jake from State Farm can be heard repeating “Way to Keep it in” multiple times during that period with a text on the screen that read, “You’ll have to trust that he was still spinning off camera.” And when Hutchinson reappeared on screen, he was given an almost 12-second score, the best among the three participants. Jake from State From excluded.

Hutchinson shared this video on Instagram with a cheeky caption that read, “Saved the best for last,” along with a laughing emoji and a flexed biceps emoji.

 

Hutchinson was clearly the star of the show, and the fans felt it too. Perhaps it was the much-needed respite they needed. Especially after the star defensive end suffered a season-ending injury.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury Update

The Michigan alum suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6 following a collision with teammate Alim McNeill during the Lions’ matchup against the Cowboys. Several reports indicate that the break was clean, meaning a comeback could happen as early as four months (now three months away). At the maximum, it could take six months.

So, if the Lions make it to the Super Bowl, there’s a good chance Hutchinson lines up behind the scrimmage line. He’s already shown good signs of recovery. In a video posted on Instagram last week, the DE was seen taking steps underwater in a pool.

The former first round pick will be a crucial addition to the secondary if he recovers in time. But that means the Lions first need to get to the Super Bowl. With their 9-1 record, the best in the NFC, it’s more than plausible. The NFC North team will face the Colts next Sunday on the road.

