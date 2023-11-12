“I Just Miss Him”: JJ McCarthy Sends a Message to Coach Jim Harbaugh After Win Against Penn State

Despite a gritty defensive clash, Michigan emerged victorious against Penn State, securing a 24-15 win. The absence of Coach Jim Harbaugh was palpable, but Sherrone Moore’s leadership proved instrumental in the Wolverines’ road to success.

In a post-game interview, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s words created an emotional yet eerie atmosphere, hinting at Harbaugh’s absence. McCarthy expressed missing Harbaugh profoundly, even though they met last night. The Heisman hopeful deeply felt the void on the field, emphasizing his anticipation for Harbaugh’s return, regardless of the circumstances saying,

“I just miss him. I miss him even though I saw him last night. It’s just different without his presence on this field. No matter what happens I can’t wait to get him back.”

Following the victory, even interim head coach Sherrone Moore extended thanks to Coach Harbaugh. Tearfully, he professed his deep love and credited the win to the team, university, president, and athletic director.

“I want to thank the Lord, I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I f*****g love you man, I love the sh*t out of you, man. Love you guys. These f*****g guys right. These guys right here, man. These guys did it.”

Michigan Triumphs in Jim Harbaugh’s Absence

In their first game without Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, led by interim head coach Moore, secured a gritty victory against a formidable Penn State. Despite the cloud of Harbaugh’s suspension, the Wolverines showcased resilience, marking it as their standout win of the season.

Jim Harbaugh is facing a ban until the end of the regular season and missing out on Michigan’s clash with Penn State. The Big Ten, swift in response to a sign-stealing scandal, barred Harbaugh from coaching. Michigan too filed for a restraining order, aiming to reinstate Coach Harbaugh for the remainder of the season.

In a 13-page report, the Big Ten clarified its decision, emphasizing the sanction targeted the University, not Coach Harbaugh. The ban barred Harbaugh from on-site coaching for Michigan’s last three games but permitted his presence at practices.

Amidst the scandal, Coach Harbaugh affirmed full cooperation with the investigation, disavowing any knowledge or involvement in illegal signal-stealing. He maintained ignorance of off-campus scouting directives, asserting no awareness of such actions by the staff, per CBS Sports.

The emotional expressions from QB JJ McCarthy and Coach Moore highlighted the team’s unity and determination. As they navigate through Jim Harbaugh’s suspension and legal battles, the win over No. 10 Penn State became a testament to their camaraderie.