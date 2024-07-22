Aaron Rodgers Feels Caleb Williams’ Bears Is “Good Enough To Beat the Packers”

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL. However unfortunately for Bears faithful, it’s been a one-sided rivalry of late with Bears’ last win over their rivals dating back to 2018. But things are different this season.

With golden boy Caleb Williams and a host of reinforcements, the Bears look to be the real deal this season. Hence many including Aaron Rodgers believe they finally have the personnel to beat the Packers this time.

Appearing on “Pardon My Take”, the host, a long-time Bears fan first expressed gratitude for Rodgers to have joined the Jets as he has been the chief enforcer in Green Bay’s dominance over the Bears last decade.

However, the Packers legend surprised the hosts when he conceded that the Bears have a good chance of winning against the Packers this season. He replied positively when asked if Caleb Williams is good enough to beat the Packers. “Yeah I do,” said the QB. As per Rodgers, what tips the tide in the Bears’ favor this season are their reinforcements.

The Jets QB appreciated the Bears for signing apt ammunition for Caleb in the form of D’Andre Swift, and rookie Rome Odunze among others. Rodgers then conceded with a stacked attack like this, that the Bears and Williams are good enough to beat the Packers – considered dark horse by many.

“I like [D’Andre] Swift, I like Keenan [Allen], DJ [Moore] I like, the receiver from Washington [Rome Odunze]… so I think the team is almost good enough to beat the Packers.”

Seeing a Packers legend like A-Rod praise the Bears is truly a surreal sight. But to balance things out, the Jets QB argued that it won’t be an easy win for the Bears. They’ll have to work hard for the win, implied the former NFL MVP.

“It’ll Be A Close Game…” – Aaron Rodgers Predicts Packers vs Bears

While the Bears have gotten impressive additions in offence, their defence leaves a lot to be desired. The QB when going through the defensive players of the Bears conceded that he is a big fan of LB Tremaine Edmunds, but despite that, he wasn’t convinced of Chicago having a one-sided hand over his former side.

Hence he gave his final verdict that it will be a closely contested affair between the longtime rivals this season. “I think it’ll be a close game with the Packers,” predicted A-Rod.

Hearing a Packers legend conceding an inch of a winning chance to the Bears must be disappointing for the Packers faithful. However, Rodgers is a pragmatic man and purely gave his opinion based on the pieces on the field and the tape he’s watched. Despite his objectivity, he did concede that he loves seeing the Bears lose.

If Caleb manages to win it for the Bears this time, he will be the undisputed star for years to come in Chicago. On one hand, the Packers would be under pressure to maintain their winning streak. Meanwhile, Williams & Co. would be eyeing for a shot at history – a first victory in 6 years. All said, it will be interesting to see how the ‘derby of the North’ plays out this season.