“Put the League in My Hands”: Actor, Host, Reality Star Travis Kelce Now Wants to Become an NFL Referee

Travis Kelce is versatile on and off the field. While his role as a tight end demands his presence all over the field, his career choices off the field are all over the place too. After dabbling in podcast hosting, Reality TV, and acting, the Kansas City Chiefs star now wants to dip his hands into the world of refereeing.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, a user named “jodom143” asked the TE in their ‘No Dumb Question’ segment about his aspirations to become an NFL referee. Surprisingly, Travis was more than open to donning the striped colors if given a chance.

He asserted that if he were to referee in the NFL, he would either control the league on strings, possibly getting fired on his first day, or boost ratings through the roof.

“Hell yes! Oh, put the league in my hands, I got us boys. Rodger [Goodell] would either fire me right away or I would boost ratings,” he said.

As Travis mentioned the possibility of getting himself fired, it promptly piqued the interest of his elder brother, Jason Kelce, who was curious why. The star TE, in reply, threw yet another curveball as he revealed his mischievous intentions as a referee.

He delved into his liking for the old days of the NFL when the game was highly physical. Therefore, as a referee, Travis would not throw a flag even if there was helmet-to-helmet contact. No concerns about injuries; only vibes and a nonstop flow of the game.

“Because I’m not throwing a fu*king flag. Old school football baby. Helmet-to-helmet contact? Flags in the pocket. Launching the quarterback? Flags in the pocket,” Travis continued.

His affinity for a lack of safety in the conduct was evident, which led to Jason asking Travis about the highly debated rule change in recent memory — the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

No Special Treatment for Kickers Under Travis Kelce’s Rules

The new kickoff rule was devised by the league this year to encourage more kicks into the landing zone, thus improving the return rate. A by-product of this would mean a reduction in player speed and high-speed collisions.

Given that kickers are among the most protected in the current NFL landscape, Jason asked what plans Travis would devise for the kickers. “What about kickers, Do they get special treatment too?” asked the former Eagles star.

Travis, however, didn’t budge and asserted that the rules would be the same for all, no matter the player’s position. “Oh no no.. you’re out there on the field, everyone gets the same rules… I mean listen, it’s up to your teammates to (protect you),” he said.

The rules are completely chaotic. No wonder it found his brother’s approval, who admitted that he would love them as a player. Jason, however, stressed that a referee officiating like this would instantly get fired.

“I would love these rules and I would love an official like that but yeah, you would get fired immediately, or get fired after one game.”

Hearing rules that pose safety threats to players being heralded by players themselves is certainly strange. However, the Kelce brothers are amongst the most passionate players the game has ever seen. Thus, it’s hardly surprising to see the duo championing for rules of yesteryear being brought back. “Bring Back Football,” as Travis would say.