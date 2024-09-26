I Just Sense That There’s Some Uneasiness Within the Cowboys Locker Room: Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been the face of the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years, having led the team to three Super Bowl wins. However, his era is long gone and the franchise hasn’t lifted the Lombardy Trophy since 1966. And the NFL legend feels the Cowboys aren’t on the right path with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy this season.

Advertisement

The Cowboys are coming off a 28-25 loss to the Ravens and have only one victory under their belt going into Week 4. During an appearance on ESPN’s Five Good Minutes, Aikman expressed how he feels a win is what the team desperately needs at the moment.

The former quarterback also threw light on Dallas’ locker room situation. Aikman hinted at an undercurrent of ‘uneasiness’ among the players due to internal conflicts. He further opined that another loss could worsen things further.

“…I just sense that there’s some uneasiness within the locker room, whatever that might entail. It just feels like there’s some rumblings and another loss could just create more issues internally. Forget whatever they have to answer to externally. So, I think winning is the ultimate deodorant.”

As Aikman emphasized the importance of victory in Week 4 for the team’s morale, the road to it isn’t going to be easy.

Troy Aikman’s concerns about Dallas

Dallas is set to face the New York Giants next, against whom they have a promising 5-0 record in the last five matchups. However, Aikman pointed out his concerns about the team that might make their victory less certain.

“As we know, they definitely need a win with what looked to be like a game that they would win against the Giants. They’ve historically had a lot of success against the Giants here with Dak Prescott. Doesn’t look so easy right now.“

He also mentioned how Dallas will be on the road for the first time in a short week, while the other teams have experience with the same. Aikman feels it might be harder for the Cowboys, especially after the loss. He feels it will not be easy facing the Giants who are coming off a 21-15 victory over the Browns and “feeling better about themselves right now.”

Whether the Dallas Cowboys will succumb to the pressure or it’ll make an energetic comeback, remains to be seen tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. ET.