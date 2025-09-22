“I Like the Idea of Finding Your Identity”: Matt Ryan Does Not Like How the Jaguars Are Using Travis Hunter

Under newly appointed GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the Jacksonville Jaguars have already gotten off to a solid 2-1 start. That’s a far cry from the 4-13 slog they went through in 2024. Things are looking up in the City on the Move.

But when it comes to figuring out what to do with two-way star Travis Hunter, the Jags are still scratching their heads. And that’s where former QB Matt Ryan steps in.

Hunter was picked second overall in this year’s NFL Draft, with the Jaguars giving up a hefty haul of draft capital to get him. The Colorado product declared for the draft after a Heisman campaign fueled by his standout dual-role play in Boulder. And he’s been adamant that he wants to keep lining up on both sides of the ball in the NFL, something not a single player has done effectively in the 21st century.

The confusion over how to use him in the pros was on full display in the first two weeks. In Week 1’s win over the Panthers, Hunter spent most of his time on offense, with just a few snaps in the secondary. Then, in their loss to the Bengals, the roles flipped … he played less on offense and more on defense.

And while the snaps were roughly 50/50, he wasn’t very effective on either side. Ryan believes the reason for Hunter’s uneven production is that the Jaguars are asking him to do too much at once, which could actually slow his development over the long run.

“The last two weeks have been 50/50 split between offense and defense. I’m not in love with it. Don’t put too much on a young player and not see the fruits of what their talent can provide,” said the former QB via NFL on CBS.

Ryan says the Jaguars’ offense should find its own core identity, with Hunter contributing occasionally on specific plays. Above all, the former QB adds, Hunter should focus on becoming a lockdown corner.

“I like the idea of finding your identity if you’re the Jacksonville Jaguars offense, and then letting him complement your identity with a package with some gadgets. I love getting him touches on that offensive side of the ball. But I want him to become a lockdown corner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Since Week 3 is already over, in the Jaguars’ win against the Texans, Hunter played fewer snaps than his combined 85 from Week 2. But he was prioritized more on defense.

Out of those 80 snaps this week, 37 were on offense and 43 in the secondary, which is nearly even. Let’s see which direction the team goes in the coming weeks.