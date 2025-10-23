“I’m Not Going With Jalen Hurts Over Lamar Jackson”: Cam Newton Thumbs Down Eagles QB Yet Again

After finding himself on the right side of one of the most lopsided results in Super Bowl history, fans and analysts started to debate about whether or not Jalen Hurts would be the preferred starter over Patrick Mahomes. While we have since returned to reality, some are still discussing where exactly Hurts should be ranked among his peers, and that has led to some pretty heated debates, particularly between Cam Newton and one Philadelphia resident, Gillie Da Kid.

“Those takes were egregious,” Newton laughed after hearing the artist’s claim that Hurts is a better option than any of the three quarterbacks in Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. “I don’t want to make this about Jalen Hurts,” Newton prefaced. “But given all the things that we do know, talent alone, I’m not going with Jalen Hurts over Lamar Jackson. Sorry.”

Knowing what he also knows about Gillie, Newton wasn’t inherently surprised nor disappointed by the rapper continuing to parade his team’s success. What he did take issue with, however, was the fact that a former player, Morris Chestnut, was seemingly cosigning everything that was said throughout the video.

In the eyes of Newton, if the video in question accurately reflects Morris’ analysis of the quarterback position, then he may want to remain focused on his current career path, which just so happens to be away from the gridiron.

“The fact that he got bamboozled into thinking that he’s going to choose Jalen Hurts over Patrick Mahomes. He was trying to be respectful, but it’s almost disrespectful to say that,” Newton said. He also tried to make sense of the hot take by the Eagles’ fan. “I get Gillie. He’s passionate… He only sees green. But when you’re talking about football, that ain’t right, bruh. Morris Chestnut, you know better. And if ya don’t, Imma respectfully ask you to stick to acting,” Cam added.

According to Newton, we need to be looking at “individual stats and performances” first and foremost when attempting to assess any QB product. Team wins, Super Bowl trophies, and similar accolades are not meant to be kept as QB awards.

And when you begin to strip away the Super Bowl run and the glitz and glamor of the postseason, Newton seems to suggest that Hurts has been unable to make the most of what the Eagles are providing him with. Hurts seemed to finally do so in Week 7, where he threw for 326 passing yards and three touchdowns, but all that’s left Newton asking is “Where has this been, bro?”. Previously, Newton omitted Jalen from his list of top 10 active QBs, triggering a lot of heated debates.

Suffice to say, unless Philadelphia’s offense can begin performing on a more consistent basis, Hurts and the rest of his flock will continue to face their fair share of criticisms for not living up to the hype.