“Tom Brady has a car collection worth over $2 million including a Bugatti and Ferrari”: Buccaneers star flashes his $400 million net worth with a fancy line of cars

Tom Brady has made some incredible money over the years, both as a star quarterback, and as a business man. He isn’t afraid to show it off either.

The seven time Super Bowl champ is coming back to play for at least one more season after a wild offseason. First, reports came out from Ian Rapoport that Brady had retired, well before the quarterback made any announcement himself.

Brady’s father and numerous other sources refuted the claim and said that the quarterback hadn’t made a decision yet. Then, just a few days later, Brady came out and made his own retirement post.

This was real, and it looked like we had just witnessed the end of an era. However, many people thought that Brady’s retirement was temporary and that he would announce a return soon.

Sure enough, 40 days in Brady was back on social media telling everyone that his time hadn’t come yet. Brady fans rejoiced while haters and rivals groaned in agony. For us, it means we get at least one more year of the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

Tom Brady Car Collection: The NFL GOAT has an incredible line of cars

One of the biggest things associated with star athletes are their car collections. Every athlete seems to have some sort of crazy car or the other they like to flaunt.

Brady is no different. Over his playing career, the NFL GOAT has amassed a net worth of $400 million. Of course, not all of that comes from just his player salaries, definitely not. The Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts for the betterment of his team, and so it’d be hard to make that much money just off of his contracts.

Brady has his own brand, he’s working with companies on NFT’s, he has the ‘TB12 Method’, and many other business ventures which have netted him an incredible amount of money.

So, what exactly did he spend it on? Well, his car lineup is no slouch. It starts off easy with a $57,000 Lexus GS, a $50,000 Audi S5, but that’s just the start.

Brady also owns a $165,000 Audi R8, a $200,000 Aston Martin DB11, and a $230,000 Ferrari M458. If you think that’s already insane, Brady’s collection doesn’t end there. He also has a $400,000 Rolls Royce Ghost, and to cap it all off, he owns a $1.7 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. That lineup is absolutely insane and will have any car enthusiast drooling. Clearly, the NFL GOAT knows how to spend his money well.

