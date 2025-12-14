How Philip Rivers’ NFL Return Benefits His 10 Kids, Courtesy of NFLPA and CBA

Philip Rivers is set to return to the NFL today after a five-year absence. The 44-year-old quarterback will start for the desperate Indianapolis Colts, who just lost Daniel Jones to an Achilles tear. Interestingly, this comeback could be highly beneficial for Rivers’ 10 kids.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, Rivers has 10 children, seven daughters and three sons. During his time away from the league, he has even been coaching his son’s high school football team. Gunner Rivers, 17, has since emerged as a four-star quarterback prospect with offers from Auburn, Miami, and Boston College.

So, why is Rivers’ return such a smart move for his family? According to the NFLPA and the CBA player insurance plan, all children qualify as eligible dependents for medical, vision, and dental insurance. Without that coverage, Rivers would reportedly be paying around $4,500-$5,000 per month to insure all 10 of his kids.

Philip Rivers’ children qualify as “eligible dependents” and are covered through the NFL Player Insurance Plan based on the rules via NFLPA and CBA.

Medical, Dental, and Vision.

Likely anywhere from $4,500-5,500 per month for 10 kids.

Holy smokes, genius move. https://t.co/p8tyRM9lN4 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 14, 2025

Furthermore, Rivers has remained on the NFLPA player insurance plan since retiring. Under the rules, players can continue to receive insurance benefits for up to five years after they stop playing. With that window nearly expired, Rivers has returned to the league to reset the clock.

When it was announced that the Colts were going to try out Rivers this past week, fans and pundits thought it was a joke. But nope. We’re really about to watch a man who hasn’t played in the NFL for half a decade and is in his mid-40s start against one of the toughest defenses in the league. It’s a last-ditch effort that nobody expected from Indy.

If it does work, then what a move by the Colts. The Seattle Seahawks are 13.5-point favorites, and nobody is expecting Indianapolis to even compete today. A Rivers-led win would be nothing short of miraculous.

At the end of the day, though, the Colts had to do something. It’s actually respectable that they’re thinking outside of the box by summoning help from an all-time legend. Most teams would continue to start a guy like Riley Leonard and go down with the sinking ship. But in a year where they went all in for a Super Bowl, Indianapolis is trying to do everything it can to somehow get there.

Hopefully, Rivers has more on his mind than just insurance. After the Seahawks, the Colts play the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans to end the year. It’s a tough stretch of games that will determine the club’s playoff fate. There’s definitely still a realm where they could finish with a losing record. Now, imagine telling that to a Colts fan a month ago when they were 8-2.