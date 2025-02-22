“I Literally Got to the Point Where I Was Upset With God”: AJ Brown Opens Up About How His Mental Health Struggles Deepened His Faith

It took six years, but AJ Brown has won his first Super Bowl. He’s made the playoffs all but one year in his career, and finally, with his second team, he went all the way. It’s been a long road for him to reach this point, however—a treacherous path filled with mental health struggles.

Brown’s career took a dark turn in 2020. A year later, he opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing that he experienced suicidal thoughts and depression. It’s something that often gets swept under the rug for athletes, but Brown has made sure to be more open, advocating for mental health awareness.

During his recent appearance on Kickin’ It with Dee podcast, while recalling those dark times back in 2000, Brown said that at one point in his career, he wasn’t just upset with himself—he was upset with God too. Though he always believed faith was “the answer,” he struggled to understand why bad things kept happening to him.

This struggle, in the end, shaped his faith.

“(Those dark times) definitely molded me into the person I am today,” Brown said. “I know I got closer to God during my process, and that was the answer for me… And I thought I was already close with him, but that was a moment where I literally got to a point where I was upset with God. And that’s when our relationship really started to take off.”

Eventually, Brown realized that if he prayed about his problems, God would fight his battles for him. Now, he releases everything to Him each night and keeps moving forward.

While it may be hard to believe given the money they make to play a game, athletes can experience a variety of mental health issues. Some of the most common include burnout, depression, eating disorders, and anxiety. With so much on the line every game and so many games to be played, it can wear on even the toughest athletes. And as often as mistakes occur, they still never fail to shake a player’s confidence.

Even talking about his struggles is admirable on Brown’s part. As previously mentioned, mental health issues often get overlooked when it comes to athletes. Many assume the money they make “fixes” any mental health problems they may have. Others dismiss their profession altogether, claiming they play a “kid’s game” for a living. But make no mistake—being a professional athlete is one of the hardest jobs on the planet.

Competition to reach the professional level is tougher than ever. Players train year-round to secure spots on top recruiting lists, follow strict workout regimens, and take supplements to maximize their performance. And that’s just scratching the surface. Yet despite all the effort, success isn’t at all guaranteed. At a certain point, it can all become overwhelming for athletes.

Brown has found ways to help himself even during games. Earlier this year, after the Eagles beat the Packers in the Divisional Round, the star wide receiver was seen on the sideline reading a self-help book—Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.

It’s something he carries to every game, he later told the media. “That’s a book that I bring every single game,” Brown said, adding that his “teammates call it ‘The Recipe.'”