AJ Brown Trade Talk Shut Down by NFL Insiders’ Differing Latest Updates

When the new league year began on March 11, many expected that AJ Brown would be traded fairly soon. He’s one of the highest-paid wide receivers annually, yet has been openly frustrated with his usage in recent seasons. He’s an incredible player too, so any team could use him to fill a hole in their WR room. But a trade still hasn’t happened, and it’s starting to feel like the Eagles might end up retaining him.

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Even NFL insider Adam Schefter seems confused by all the Brown rumors. He’s gone back and forth all offseason, wondering whether the Eagles will trade him or not. Initially, he believed a trade would happen without a doubt.

But now, considering the reported trade offers the Eagles have turned down, Schefter isn’t sure which team is still in the mix to acquire Brown.

“Reflecting on where we’re at, I’d still lean trade, yes. But, again, there aren’t a lot of logical landing spots,” Schefter said on 95.7 The Fan.

According to reports, multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers, are on Brown’s “wish list.” The primary suitor seems to be the Patriots, who could desperately use a WR1 after releasing Stefon Diggs. But the Eagles are supposedly “hesitant” to move on.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter States That AJ Brown’s Team Has Conveyed A Trade From The Eagles#FlyEaglesFly @JohnKincade & @AdamSchefter ️ Emilee Chinn/Getty Image pic.twitter.com/61zmeXlJtP — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) March 18, 2026

The Eagles could still decide to keep Brown. He hasn’t formally requested a trade; there have only been reports of his dissatisfaction with the team. Schefter also pointed to other receivers in similar situations who ultimately ended up staying with their original teams.

“I’ve seen plenty of receivers, i.e., Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, demand trades and be back with their team. Do I think that AJ Brown would prefer to be elsewhere? I do. Do I think the Eagles would like to move him if they could? Sure. Is it going to happen? I would lean yes, but there’s a lot that’s going to play out, and I don’t have the destination,” Schefter stated.

Reports say that the Patriots are still in the running to trade for Brown. They also went out and signed WR Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract in case it doesn’t come to fruition. But everyone knows they could still use a dominant option like Brown.

Interestingly enough, another suitor emerged seemingly out of nowhere this past week. That team was the Los Angeles Rams, who have been extremely active this offseason. However, they’re reportedly concerned about Brown’s health moving forward, which could be why trade talks have stalled, per Mike Florio.

“They got scared off by some of the, as I’m told, preliminary medical research. They decided it’s too much of an investment for a player at this age, general wear and tear. You know, ‘We’re not going to do it.’ But they were lining it all up, so if they get AJ Brown, they trade Davante Adams,” Florio revealed on Pro Football Talk.

Btw this is the actual reason why the Patriots don’t want to give up huge draft assets for AJ Brown. https://t.co/wvfuDn3xjC — Savage (@Savageboston) March 18, 2026

Nobody expected Davante Adams’ name to come up in trade talks this offseason. But if the Rams were to acquire Brown, offloading Adams’ contract would make a lot of sense. Imagine if Matthew Stafford had Puka Nacua and Brown to throw to.

At the end of the day, it still feels like a trade could be on the way for Brown. There’s too much smoke around his name for there not to be something there.

That said, the Eagles just added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. So if they do retain him, they’d have a strong group of receiving options for next season. With a new offensive coordinator coming in as well, AJ’s issues with the team could potentially be addressed heading into 2026.