‘I Was Really Considering Baltimore’: Hollywood Brown Reveals What Made Him Join the Eagles

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles made a splash yesterday by signing wide receiver Marquise Brown. The team brought him in on a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, which could end up being a solid bargain. However, Brown recently shared that he nearly considered going back to his old stomping grounds.

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It should be noted that Brown was thrilled when his agent told him about the contract he received from the Eagles. Growing up, they were his favorite NFL team, head coached by Andy Reid. It’s something he even shared with Reid while playing for him with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two seasons.

However, shortly after signing with the Eagles, Brown joined Emmanuel Acho’s podcast and gave fans a look behind the curtain at the other offers he had on the table. His other top suitor might come as a surprise.

“Man, what’s crazy is like I was really considering going back to Baltimore,” he admitted on the Speakeasy podcast.

Brown spent the first three years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was Lamar Jackson’s first real receiving weapon that the team drafted for him. During those three seasons, the wideout tallied 195 receptions, 2,361 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns.

It must have been tempting to return to where his career began. But he later shared that conversations with the Eagles’ decision-makers convinced him to join the team.

“Just talking to Howie [Roseman], talking to Nick [Sirianni], and them laying out their vision. Lying out, you know, how they could see me coming in, helping. And just everyone speaks so highly of Philly… Just glad to make it happen,” Brown shared.

Roseman and Sirianni have both received immense praise in recent years for their desire to win at all costs. They constantly make signings that make the Eagles better now rather than later. It’s a strategy that might catch up to them in a bad way one day. But for now, it makes every season competitive, and players want to be a part of that.

What’s interesting about Brown is that every fan knows he’s talented; he just struggles to stay healthy. He’s only 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. But he wants to prove to fans that he’s still talented while in Philadelphia.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot left to prove. I mean, my injuries in the past really derailed me from really showcasing all I could be… And me going somewhere that can win, like I ain’t tryna go anywhere. I want to go somewhere that I can win and that I can come in and help,” Brown stated.

The Eagles are certainly in a great spot to compete next season. As of now, Brown profiles as the team’s WR3 on the depth chart behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. But even he knows that the former of those two has been hotly involved in trade talks all offseason.

“We talked about it. Of course, I want AJ [Brown] there. You know, you want to be surrounded by great players, and he’s a great player. And his last name is Brown, so I want him there,” Brown joked, adding,

“But at the end of the day, me understanding that it is a business, he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. Whatever he feels that’s best for him. For me, I’m tryna go out and make plays… Whoever’s in the building, we’re gonna get it right.”

Regardless of whether the Eagles can retain AJ, the addition of Hollywood will be a nice depth piece. He can stretch the field with deep passes and also get open in the red zone. This past season with the Chiefs, he caught 49 balls for 587 yards and 5 TDs.