Broncos Legend Aqib Talib Hints the Team Is Set to Make a Major Offensive Move

The 2026 free agency period has started, and teams like the Dolphins, Giants, and Titans have made significant outside signings. So have most other teams. But not the Broncos. They are the only team yet to make an outside signing. After just an inch away from a Super Bowl run last season, they seem content running it back and prioritizing in-house signings. Still, if former cornerback Aqib Talib is to be believed, a major move is definitely coming soon.

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The Broncos had one of the most dominant defenses last season, leading the league with 68 total sacks, the fifth-highest mark in history. So, the team isn’t making many changes on that side of the ball, even keeping the same defensive coordinator. However, the offense could use more help, especially at wide receiver for quarterback Bo Nix.

That’s why Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has been linked to the team, as he would be an upgrade over both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. Amid all of this, Talib sounded very confident that the team would make a strong offensive move.

On The Arena: Gridiron podcast, after picking the Eagles and the Rams as his Super Bowl teams, Talib said, “We’re going to let the young mind, Davis Webb, call the plays, and we will have an offensive, new, explosive player on offense.”

“I’m just telling you, when it breaks, just say, ‘Hell yeah, ‘Lib said that.’ … We will have one. Just trust me on that,” added the former cornerback, who played for the Broncos from 2014 to 2017 and won Super Bowl 50.

.@RealSkipBayless thinks @AqibTalib21 picking the Broncos to win the AFC next season is “RIDICULOUS” pic.twitter.com/sFMMQF9ql9 — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) March 16, 2026

The show’s co-host, Skip Bayless, tried to get more details out of the former CB, asking whether Eagles GM Howie Roseman and the Broncos already had a “handshake” agreement in place for Brown, but Talib shut it down and declined to answer.

Reports suggest that the Eagles are asking for a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Brown, which the Broncos may be hesitant to give up. They also have close to $20 million in cap space, which could require multiple contract restructures to make a deal work. Could that happen? Sure, but it’s still a long shot.

Still, as per Brian Baldinger, there is mutual interest between the Eagles and the Broncos for the wide receiver. Sean Payton’s team is reportedly waiting for the asking price to drop.

: There’s mutual interest between the Broncos and Eagles on a potential AJ Brown trade, per @BaldyNFL “Interested to see if the price drops with A.J. Brown. If that’s still a possibility, I know that there’s interest there on both sides.” pic.twitter.com/0bG0fnwmdZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2026

Notably, if the Eagles were to move on from Brown now, they would take on approximately $43.2 million in dead cap, but post-June 1, that number drops to $16.4 million. So both sides could wait this out.

With that said, other possible targets for the Broncos could include Jaylen Waddle from Miami, or they could look to the draft for a young prospect.