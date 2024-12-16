“I Look at Him Like a Josh Allen”: Chad Johnson Gets Real on Will Levis’ Struggles Following Shannon Sharpe’s Critical Take On Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals destroyed a hapless Will Levis-led Titans 37-27, leading to a recurring question — should Tennessee move on from their QB? Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson would certainly favor this decision, as they had plenty to critique about the QB in the latest episode of Nightcap.

Reacting to the Bengals’ victory over the Titans, where Levis even got benched for Mason Rudolph, Sharpe pointed out that the major difference between the two sides was the QB position. While Joe Burrow balled yet again with 3 TDs, Levis could only respond with 3 interceptions. And, by the time Rudolph started putting up points on the board, the Bengals had already gained a massive lead (31-14).

Co-host Ocho agreed with Shannon’s take and encouraged Will to not just look like Josh Allen, with his towering height and well-built frame, but also to play like him.

According to Ocho, Levis must use his sturdy build and mobility to protect the ball. He also urged the Titans QB to make better decisions on the field because talent-wise, he is not much of a threat to the opposing defense. And at the end of the day, a team is only as good as their QB, as the Nightcap argued.

“You’re only good as your quarterback… The way Will plays, [he can go far if] he just protects the ball… It’s like I don’t want to say where the talent is [because] it’s bad… But when I look at him. I look at him like a Josh Allen man, just big, mobile dual type quarterback, [but Will’s] decision making [lacks].”

After a lackluster rookie season with the Titans where Levis had 8 TDs for 1,808 yards, Tennessee’s bold move to retain him as a starter this year hasn’t paid off. As Ocho rightly mentioned, Levis isn’t making the most of his strengths, which is a prime reason why the QB has struggled massively.

For example, Levis has scored 12 TDs and thrown for just 1,916 yards this season, boasting a completion percentage of 63.7%. While these numbers are slightly higher than his stats from last year, they still aren’t enough to compete against the Titans’ AFC South rivals, the Texans, Colts, and Jaguars.

So, when Shannon Sharpe says the difference between the Titans and the Bengals in their match was the QB, it must be true, because Burrow has tallied 36 TDs and 3,977 yards this season, despite playing the same number of games as Will.

Does this mean that the Titans should part ways with Levis, as the Giants did with Daniel Jones this season? Absolutely not. The best way forward is to let Will continue this season and learn from the front line, or, even the sideline.

Despite the struggles, let’s not forget that Will is just 25. Let’s also not forget the exploits he showcased for Penn State during his CFB days.

So in an ideal world, the Titans should rectify their mistake from this season by letting Levis be the backup QB next season. Meanwhile, Tennessee should look to sign a free agent or a veteran QB to hold down the fort while Levis learns under their wing. Will it happen, though? Highly unlikely.

The Titans wouldn’t want to invest more in the QB position and keep a high-paying one on the bench. It’s just how the business works.