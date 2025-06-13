“He’ll Never Talk to You Again”: Son Philip Upset with Chris Simms for Dropping Patrick Mahomes to No. 4 in QB Rankings

Patrick Mahomes seems to have fallen in the eyes of analysts. For years, Patrick Mahomes has been the undisputed king of the quarterback mountain. With two league MVPs, three Super Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowl victories under his belt, it’s been hard to argue otherwise. But lately, some analysts have begun to question his current place in the NFL quarterback hierarchy.

First, Colin Cowherd ranked him the second-best quarterback in the league, and now, Chris Simms has dropped him all the way to number 4.

Simm’s top 4 quarterbacks list went like this: Lamar Jackson at number 1, Josh Allen at number 2, Joe Burrow at number 3, and Patrick Mahomes rounding out the list at number 4. While the names on the list are familiar, the order will raise plenty of eyebrows. Mahomes, often considered the gold standard for modern quarterbacking, is trailing three signal-callers who, while immensely talented, haven’t matched his postseason dominance.

As Simms himself put it, “Mahomes is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s special. He’s a master at winning.” So, then why isn’t Mahomes at the top of his list?

“I think we put the winning a little much on the quarterback at times. His quarterback play hasn’t been as good as Lamar Jackson’s the past two years, probably in totality.”

Simms’ praise for Lamar Jackson was effusive. He highlighted Jackson’s blend of athleticism, arm strength, and decision-making as the key factors in placing him at No. 1.

“Lamar Jackson is unbelievable when you turn it on. The throws, the decisions, he takes care of the ball but yet he’s a gunslinger. Nobody’s open but he still runs for forty yards…He’s just phenomenal.”

Importantly, Simms’ ranking isn’t based on stats or accolades, where Mahomes still reigns supreme. Instead, Simms zeroes in on pure quarterback play—what he sees on tape week after week. As he sees it, Mahomes is good, but Lamar Jackson is simply a lot better as a quarterback and just needs to “win a few in the big moments.”

As for the other two, Simms explained, “I think if you broke it down game by game and broke down film with me, you’d go ‘yeah Chris, you’re right, I think Burrow, Allen, and Jackson had a better year than Patrick Mahomes did last year.”

Understandably, many fans are going to be upset by this ranking. As was Simms’ own son. According to the analyst, his ranking didn’t go over well in his own household.

“He saw Mahomes at 4, and he went, ‘Oh my gosh, you can’t put Mahomes at 4, he’ll never talk to you again,” he revealed.

What’s clear is that Mahomes is facing a new kind of scrutiny, not because he’s played poorly, but because the bar he’s set is so incredibly high. Analysts are no longer satisfied with wins alone; they’re analyzing his mechanics, his reads, and even his improvisational brilliance in fine detail.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson’s 2023 MVP campaign, paired with a growing command of Todd Monken’s offense, has elevated his reputation. Joe Burrow, despite battling injuries, continues to impress with his poise and precision. And Josh Allen, for all his ups and downs, remains a threat with a rare combination of size, arm talent, and athleticism.

Mahomes isn’t the kind to stop talking to someone just because they ranked him low. If anything, this new wave of doubt is probably only going to fuel his desire to win. And if history tells us anything, doubting Patrick Mahomes is fighting a losing battle.