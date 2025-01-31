“I Lost $50,000 On This Goddamn Game Last Time”: Julian Edelman Confesses to Rob Gronkowski Ahead of Super Bowl 2025

The 2024-25 NFL season will be ending soon as the Eagles and the Chiefs battle it out once again for the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. The defending champions are slight favorites going into the game but this is not the same Philly team that lost two years ago.

Millions of Americans will be betting on the Super Bowl but we can count Julian Edelman out this time because he learned his lesson from the last time these two teams met.

“Eagles vs the Chiefs. We have seen this before. I lost $50,000 on this goddamn game last time. I have nightmares. Sorry Lily. I can’t see the Eagles beating the Chiefs.”

Rob Gronkowski hilariously urged his former teammate to bet double to cover up his losses from the last time. However, Edelman refuses to lose more money. Gronk being a good pal, told him that he would bet for him, and if he won, he would give Jules the $50k he previously lost.

Edelman has no trust in the Eagles whatsoever. However, Gronk is optimistic about their chances, pointing out the Birds’ strong and big offensive line and an excellent run game featuring Saquon Barkley.

But both former Patriots agreed that it would be a tough task for Philly as their opponents have a penchant for winning and grinding out results.

Whatever the outcome may be, both Julian Edelman and Gronk are excited about going to New Orleans for the matchup, enjoying the city with its vibrant culture and social life. The city has developed a reputation for fun after hosting Super Bowl multiple times.

And one thing that Gronk loves to have is fun. The former TE has a wild side and had to keep it in check during his playing days. He still remembers the last time he was down in the “Easy City” during the Super Bowl 47. Just fresh out of college, he went down to the bar in the city with a friend, and the crowd went wild.

Gronk had an unforgettable night—one that left him with a ripped shirt, a broken arm, and still somehow chugging drinks like nothing happened. A photo of the wild moment had surfaced, sparking a mini PR headache, but to this day, he still looks back on it fondly.

“We stayed in a hotel room, we go out to this place, Bogies. Fans are going absolutely crazy. My shirt gets ripped off, I got the cast on as well. With my broken arm, I’m just chugging the beer and boon snapshot. I got to a level where I didn’t care anymore. That picture was all over ESPN the next day. So I’m excited for New Orleans again.”

Now older and (hopefully) wiser, he plans to show a little more restraint—though with Gronk, you never really know.

There is a lot of hype around the repeat of Super Bowl 57. These two teams have created a sort of rivalry that heightens every time they play each other.

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite going into the game. They have -130 odds compared to the Eagles’ +110. Can Philadelphia overcome the odds and end the Chiefs’ dominant reign? As Edelman pointed out, its not likely, but some fans will be hoping anyway.