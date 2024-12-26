mobile app bar

“I Need to Start Getting Massages”: Lamar Jackson Gets Honest About His Self-Care Journey

Reese Patanjo
Published

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has a very down-to-earth personality, and he discussed it in his latest interview. While talking about his daily routine, though, the Baltimore Ravens’ two-time MVP revealed that he doesn’t really have a self-care regimen. In fact, he doesn’t even have trainers loosen up his muscles after a grueling game.

“I need to start getting massages,” Lamar said, to the surprise of the interviewer Shari Nycole of Essence. “What do I do for myself? I really don’t do stuff for myself as much.”

It’s a shocking revelation. The style in which Lamar plays can take a toll on the human body quickly. He leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards and attempts. The fact that he doesn’t need to rejuvenate his body like many other NFL players to prepare for the next game is honestly incredible and just shows how much of a freak of nature he is.

Nycole was aghast by Lamar’s answer, and responded by asking, “Who’s filling your cup, Lamar… I mean living a sacrificial life at times and being somebody of service, how do you replenish?”

It’s a great question, and one that Lamar answered with warmth. The former Heisman winner said that he just wants to be closer to God in between games. He also added that he likes to surround himself with genuine people who don’t fake anything about their personalities — because he, too, is very genuine.

It all makes sense, but it’s still surprising that Lamar doesn’t need a massage every once in a while. He has access to some of the best personal trainers in the world, and they probably give great massages.

However, that isn’t the only typical post-game treat Lamar avoids. He also mentioned that he doesn’t even like to go clubbing, even when he has the time or when his teammates ask him to join them.

“I don’t go out to clubs and stuff like that. If I’m out, it’s rare. It’s because my teammates or someone begged me… and then when I go out it’s like I’m disappointed, and I’m like bro, ‘This is why I don’t go out!'”

It was an honest response that got a laugh out of Nycole, as she said she, too, is at her best when she’s at home and not out clubbing. And quite frankly, it’s great that Lamar prefers to avoid nights out on the town. Sometimes, they can only lead to trouble — especially when you’re hanging out with the wrong people.

But it seems Lamar has his situation figured out. He’s fully focused on football and just wants to succeed in that realm before thinking about what’s next. And why shouldn’t he? He’s accomplished so much in such little time in the league. The only thing missing from his trophy shelf is a Super Bowl. And he should stay locked in until he wins one.

