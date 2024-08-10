“I Never Went Through a Breakup”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Revisits Her Healing Journey

The romance between Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce, and social media influencer, Kayla Nicole came to an end about two years ago. Since then, both have moved on. After the split Kayla focused on improving her mental well-being and fitness while Travis found love with pop icon, Taylor Swift and their romance is at its peak.

Now, in an interview with Life & Style Weekly, Kayla didn’t shy away from sharing what her healing journey has looked like. She described how taking charge of her mindset helped her keep up with the aftermath of the breakup, especially given the fact the ex-journo was put into the spotlight when Kelce and Swift were rumored to be in a relationship last year.

She talked about mentally detaching from the pain associated with the breakup by choosing to live in the moment and look toward the future:

“If anything, I’ve just learned that you’ve got to laugh it off. Life doesn’t ever have to be that serious. My new response now is like, ‘I never went through a breakup. I’ve been single my whole life; that never happened.'”

Kayla also acknowledges that breakups can be full of sadness and how during these moments, it may feel like everything is falling apart and that joy will never return. Despite recognizing the hardships that come with breakups, the former on-air sports reporter for ESPN and Barstool Sports mentioned that this phase is temporary.

Thus, it’s important to put self-care as a top priority after a relationship ends instead of focusing on the past. To her, healing means acknowledging turbulent emotions, cherishing independence, and running after personal goals. She also opened up about her dating experience post-breakup.

Kayla is “dating casually”

As the conversation progressed with the host, Kayla mentioned that she’s been dating casually and that she’s neither in a relationship nor seeking one. She described the current dating landscape as “not great,” and so she’s just “enjoying my independence.”

“I have this cute little bachelorette pad—it’s just me and my two dogs in there. I really don’t need any male energy interrupting my space and my time. I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, and I’m really enjoying focusing on me.”

Kayla prefers to take things slow when it comes to relationships and is prioritizing self-discovery more. While she envisions meeting someone at a grocery store, she does feel that it’s more of a dream than reality. Social media platforms like Instagram have become avenues for connecting with partners though she’s starting to feel fatigued by it all.

Interestingly, Travis and Kayla met through Instagram, when the Super Bowl LVIII winner had been following the now-fitness guru and “Insta-flirting” for a few months. However, it was “all double taps and no DM.” T

hey started dating in 2017 and made their red carpet debut in 2018 at the ESPY Awards. The couple dated for five years before calling it quits in 2022..