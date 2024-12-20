“I Saved My Brother Jerry Jeudy’s Career”: Chad Johnson Takes Pride In Giving the Browns WR a Low Madden Rating

The NFL world was shocked when word got out that Jets owner Woody Johnson turned down the chance to sign Jerry Jeudy due to his low Madden rating. Not something you come across every day. But it is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the 25-year-old. At least, that is what Madden rating adjuster Chad Johnson thinks.

Advertisement

Ocho believes the New York Jets are an “abysmal organization” in their current state under Johnson. Chad, who has the authority to rate players on Madden, cheekily joked that his low rating (81 in Madden 24) unexpectedly saved the WR’s career.

“This is not a bad thing for Jerry Jeudy. This is a good thing. I saved my brother Jerry Jeudy’s career. Can you imagine if he went to that abysmal organization right now?“

What started as a joke by Chad quickly turned into a serious conversation, claiming that owners across the league respect his logic behind Madden’s rating.

“I think you need to see the good side on why I kept your rating as low as I did, because the owners respect the decision making that I have…”

Ocho’s remark, however, was met with a resounding no by Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe. He noted that apart from Johnson, no other league owner picks a player based on their Madden rating.

Chad quickly responded, saying that his ratings cannot be discredited easily as they reflect the performance of a player in real life.

“It is based on what you’re doing in real life, so they take that into account and the fact that I am the Madden’s rating adjuster and one whose credibility is of a high standard.”

That said, Ocho’s points do make sense to an extent. Under the Broncos setup, Jeudy was half the player that he is today for the Browns. The fact that the WR has put up 70 receptions, four TDs, and 1,052 rushing yards is commendable, despite the Browns’ (3-11) struggles this season.

His numbers so far have been at the Pro Bowl level. This is why Ocho joked that Jeudy’s rating next season will skyrocket to 95. He has an 84 overall in Madden 25. When Shannon asked how Ocho could justify a straight 11-point boost for Jeudy, the Nightcap host simply replied that the WR “is from the crib”. “I can go in internally and change it on my own,” said Ocho, flexing his authority.

Safe to say, Jerry Jeudy will have a lot of interest next season, both from NFL teams and video game enthusiasts.