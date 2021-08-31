“You don’t follow Tom Brady with Cam Newton”: Stephen A. Smith blasts Patriots for trying to succeed the NFL GOAT with ‘Super Cam’

Cam Newton was recently released by the New England Patriots. Rookie Mac Jones gets the starting QB job.

Cam Newton had a below-average 2020-21 NFL season with the New England Patriots. They signed him on a one-year deal after Tom Brady decided to not return with the franchise. He played extremely well for two games, after which he contracted Covid-19, something he never recovered completely from and was visibly deteriorated by.

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones, QB from Alabama with the fifteenth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Jones and Tom Brady, as both of them were predominantly pocket passers and did not possess any extraordinary athletic ability.

They did decide to bring Cam back for another season, but as is now evident, their plans for the future were completely different. After a pre-season full of observation, the Patriots released Cam Newton and announced Mac Jones as their starting QB.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

Here’s why The Patriots released Cam Newton

Mac Jones had an extremely impressive training camp and preseason with the Patriots. He led eight preseason drives in the three games he played. Every one of them resulted in either a touchdown or a field goal. The coaching staff was impressed by his accuracy and believed that he was ready to take over.

Cam Newton recently violated Covid-19 protocols and was forced to sit out 5 straight days of training camp. This did not sit well with the team, considering his history with the virus, and how it impacted his game. It also gave Mac Jones reps with the first team and he was impressive. All these were factors into the Patriots’ decision.

Cam Newton recently missed time during Patriots camp under COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. A personnel director for another team said he thought the Patriots would proceed with Mac Jones as their starter. “I think Cam opened the door.” pic.twitter.com/dhgJBEpQxZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 31, 2021

Stephen A Smith gives his take on Cam’s release

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith believes that Jones’ similarity to Tom Brady is one of the main reasons why HC Bill Belichick was inclined towards giving Mac the starting role and that Cam’s play-style couldn’t have succeeded much under Belichick’s system

He also believes that the connection Bill has with Alabama HC Nick Saban had a lot to do with Mac becoming QB1. Saban was the defensive coordinator to Belichick’s Cleveland Browns, from 1991-94, and they have had a longstanding relationship ever since.

No surprise to me. Mac Jones is real deal w/ perfect pedigree (Saban). Remember: Saban/Belichick are tight. Plus, NE is accustomed to Brady. I told y’all: you don’t follow Brady w/ Cam. Sorry for Cam! Hoping he lands somewhere. But this was sooo predictable. Saw this mile away! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 31, 2021

It was visible to everyone, including Cam, that Mac Jones was the future in New England. Cam is now one of the top free-agent QBs available on the market and some other team is surely going to pick him up. There is still a lot he can bring to the table, being one of the best dual-threat QBs the sport has ever seen. New England was just not the place for him to showcase his abilities to the fullest.

Read also: Former Patriots Lineman Damien Woody Jokes That LeBron James Could Add a New Piece to His Super-Team