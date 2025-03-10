“I See Some Traits”: Lions Legend Weighs in on Whether Saquon Barkley is the Modern-Day Barry Sanders

If you’re drawing comparisons to Barry Sanders, you must be doing something right as a running back. Saquon Barkley certainly did last season, elevating his game to another level—breaking tackles, gliding across the field with grace, and displaying flashes reminiscent of the Hall of Famer. But has he truly been good enough to warrant comparisons to arguably the greatest RB in NFL history?

A direct comparison to Barry might be a stretch, but Barkley does share some traits that strengthen his case—at least according to former Lions offensive lineman and Sanders’ teammate, Lomas Brown. Brown believes Barkley’s remarkable balance, poise, and body control are reminiscent of Sanders.

Both Barkley and Barry possess the rare ability to cut through gaps effortlessly. They’re shifty, thrive on contact, and have a natural instinct for weaving through defenses. Even physically, there are similarities—both have a stocky, muscular build, though Barkley is larger than Barry or the average RB.

“I see some traits. I can’t go all the way there. But I do see traits in Saquon that I have seen with Barry. His balance is beautiful and they never talk about Barry’s balance but Barry’s balance was awesome. I think the way Saquon is able to stick his foot in the ground and get out of his cuts, it’s kind of little reminiscent of how Barry does. He is built a lot like Barry is,” Brown said to Jeff Skversky.

Barkley joined the exclusive 2,000-yard club, a milestone Barry Sanders has been part of since 1997. But how do their overall careers compare?

Barry Sanders amassed 15,269 rushing yards (4th all-time) on 3,062 carries, averaging an impressive 5 yards per carry and nearly 100 yards per game throughout his career. Remarkably, he never had a season with fewer than 1,000 rushing yards in his 10 NFL seasons and finished with 109 total touchdowns.

Beyond the stats, Barry was a perennial star—earning a Pro Bowl selection every year and consistently being named First-Team or Second-Team All-Pro. He also won Offensive Player of the Year twice and was a co-MVP in 1997 after rushing for over 2,000 yards, sharing the honor with Brett Favre.

Barkley, now in his seventh season, has 7,216 rushing yards on 1,546 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and 81 yards per game. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards four times and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. Last season, he earned his first First-Team All-Pro selection and won Offensive Player of the Year.

Even in the receiving game, Sanders holds the edge with an average of 8.3 yards per reception, compared to Barkley’s 7.4. However, Barkley could soon surpass Barry’s total receiving yards. The one thing Saquon has that Sanders never did? A Super Bowl ring. Barry’s lack of postseason success was a major factor in his early retirement at 31.

Considering everything Barry accomplished in just a decade, it’s unlikely Saquon will surpass him in any major statistical category over the next three seasons when he reaches the same age and years of service.

There will never be another Barry Sanders. But that’s okay—because Saquon Barkley is on the path to carving out his own legacy.