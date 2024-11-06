“I Seen You Stole Dad’s Car”: Shedeur Sanders Gently Teases Travis Hunter; Makes an ‘Old School’ Admission

Travis Hunter is basically an honorary Sanders now. He gets up to all kinds of mischief with HC Deion Sanders and never gets in any real trouble. Like the time he stole Coach Prime’s smart car.

Advertisement

Hunter joined Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on the 2Legendary podcast, and the two discussed the incident from four days ago. As Shedeur said, “I seen you stole Dad’s car,” they both chuckled and discussed their plans about the “old schools” not that they’ve both tried their hands at the smart car.

Over the weekend, Coach Prime shared a video on Instagram featuring one of his cars parked in his garage. Shortly after, Hunter posted a story to Instagram showing him driving off in the vehicle, humorously captioning it, “I done stole the whip.”

Hunter asked Shedeur if he’d ever driven the smart car, and while the QB had tried it, he said, he would love to drive the “old school” cars in his dad’s collection.

Coach Prime has quite a collection of cars, and even though Hunter got a chance to take them for a ride before Shedeur, he said he declined the offer because he “didn’t know how to crank them up.”

The two further humorously discussed how if they took those cars out of town at night, they could get stuck and would have to be “left out there till someone hopefully comes and fixes your problems.”

It seems Hunter has made a habit out of “stealing” stuff from Coach Prime.

Travis Hunter’s constant heists at Coach Prime’s house

Last week, Hunter admitted to stealing shoes from Coach Prime’s house. A video showed the two-way star sneaking into Coach Prime’s office and stealing a pair of sneakers he received from NBA legend LeBron James. However, he was caught by Prime, who called him out for going “roguish.”

Hunter has a history of “borrowing” items from Deion Sanders’ office, including shoes gifted by NBA stars. When asked about the sneakers he had taken, including a pair from Ja Morant, Hunter explained why he can no longer take them:

“No, I can’t steal those. He’s a Nike guy. So, I can’t get no Jordans off of them. But, when I get to his house, I steal whatever I can,” he told ESPN.

The two also recently enjoyed a fishing trip together, during which Hunter humorously posted on Instagram, “Yes, I stole his boat,” showcasing their playful relationship.