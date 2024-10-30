Barack Obama Dissects ‘Preconceptions’ About Lamar Jackson: “Folks Said We Should Change Him into a Receiver”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s biggest superstars. The two-time MVP now has plenty of supporters in the league’s analytical community, but that wasn’t always the case. Despite posting record numbers at Louisville, Jackson wasn’t a consensus first-round draft choice. There wasn’t even solidarity on him being a quarterback at the next level.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Jackson got the chance to prove his naysayers wrong. But that opportunity hasn’t always – and still sometimes doesn’t – come for everybody in Jackson’s mold. President Barack Obama discussed Jackson, on The Pivot podcast, mentioning how a vocal contingent was adamant he wouldn’t be able to succeed as a quarterback in the NFL.

“There are still preconceptions. Think about Lamar [Jackson], who, right now, is playing better than just about anybody? And has been a two-time MVP, might win it again this year… the fact that there were still, as recently as four or five years ago, folks saying ‘we should change him into a receiver’… some of those old habits die hard.”

While not every black quarterback in league history has been given a fair shot, it’s important to recognize the opportunities are coming more frequently than ever before. That, in part, is because the stereotypical “dual-threat” skillset associated with black quarterbacks becoming insanely valuable.

Obama: “You want someone who’s a dual-threat”

As the NFL continues evolving, defenses are getting insanely sharp. And their predominant focus has been on opposing passing attacks.

Through eight weeks of the 2024 campaign, the average receiving touchdowns per team per game (1.37) is at its lowest since 2008 (1.26). Quarterbacks are also averaging their fewest yards per game (213.3) since 2008 (211.3). The mark has declined nearly 27 yards over the past five seasons (240.2 in 2020).

Because defenses are stifling big pass plays, offenses can’t heavily rely on quick-strike ability to put up points. Instead, they’re turning to the run game to chug their way down the field. The average rushing yards per team per game (122.5) in 2024 is the highest total in almost 40 years (123.9 in 1987).

It’s no coincidence that the league’s top-three rushing units through eight weeks – the Ravens (200.0 yards per game), Philadelphia Eagles (165.9) and Washington Commanders (165.8) – have Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels. Having a dual-threat quarterback makes your rushing attack much more dangerous. This is why Obama believes the archetype is one franchises now seek instead of shy away from.

“The way the NFL has changed, you want somebody who is a dual-threat. And if you get somebody like that… [they] can throw the ball 60 yards, and might also take off for a 50-yard run.”

Recent NFL Draft classes also support his assertion. Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021), Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall, 2023) and Daniels (No. 2 overall, 2024) show how aggressively teams are chasing the upside dual-threat quarterbacks can provide.