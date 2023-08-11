“I Was Blown Away!!!”: Deion Sanders’ Longtime Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds Reveals What Coach Prime Did To Surprise Her On His Birthday

Deion Sanders turned 56 years old on 9th August and it was certainly a special day for him. From getting roasted by his own players and his son Shiloh; to receiving hearty messages from his friends and loved ones online, Coach Prime had a blast the entire day. However, the most impressive story came from his longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds.

Coach Prime is always full of energy and being the resourceful person that he is, he never makes his beautiful girlfriend take the burden to plan a date with him, not even on his birthday. Edmonds who is dating the NFL legend for over a decade shared a special message on her Instagram which shows why he is the perfect boyfriend.

Deion Sanders Planned a Special Date With His Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds on His Birthday

Tracey Edmonds took to Instagram to share what her boyfriend had planned for her that made her feel special even when it was his birthday. The NFL legend did not fail to impress his special someone by planning out a dinner date with all her favorite dishes on the table. This gesture made Edmonds post her special date with everyone. The caption of the post read:

“In Colorado, celebrating My One and Only”s @deionsanders birthday! Please wish him a Happy Birthday for me!! This AMAZING Man wouldn’t let me plan anything for him. Instead, he planned an INCREDIBLE dinner for me with all of my favorite dishes!! I was blown away!!! Thank you Baby!! Happy birthday again and let’s keep celebrating when we get home!!”

Deion Sanders certainly knows how to keep his lady happy. After all, he is Coach Prime for a reason. Speaking of his presence as a coach, he was also roasted by his Colorado players including his son Shiloh Sanders which was featured on his latest vlog post on YouTube by Well Off Media.

Coach Prime Gets Roasted by His Colorado Players as Birthday Celebration

As a special surprise to Deion Sanders’ birthday celebration, Colorado players took turns impersonating Coach Prime and it got hilarious in each turn. Probably the best impersonation came from his son Shiloh Sanders who arrived on a scooter just like his father, while Deion himself sat at the back enjoying the show.

However, Deion Sanders who is arguably the best coach in NCAA football soon turned the discussion back to football. It was certainly a day to remember for Deion Sanders who is 56 yet full of life.