Kay Adams Reveals Why She Roots For the Cincinnati Bengals Despite Hailing From Chicago

Despite being a Chicago native, the host of Up and Adams roots for Joe Burrow’s Bengals on ManningCast. On being asked a question by host Peyton Manning, Kay Adams finally revealed why she is now a Bengals fan.

Advertisement

During her appearance on the ManningCast when the Bengals were playing the Jaguars, Peyton Manning asked her if the Bears fans give her a hard time for rooting for a different team. Adams candidly answered the question and said-

“You know, Chicago fans are not happy with me. Things got a little stale, I was looking for a warm embrace and I fell into the arms of a beautiful new love before the 2021 season. With Burrow and Chase, I didn’t understand why everyone wasn’t hopping on board what was going on there.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1731871499689075083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is understandable why a girl from Chicago jumped on the Bengals bandwagon. The Bears haven’t had good seasons for the past 3 seasons. Since their trip to the Super Bowl in 2006, where they lost to Manning’s Colts, they have been to playoffs only thrice. Former Monsters of the Midway haven’t seen a Lombardy since 1985.

Jake Browning: The Most Improved QB in the League?

Kay Adams who is a self-proclaimed Cincinnati supporter since 2021 called Jake Browning one of the most improved shot callers in the league during her appearance on ManningCast. During the match between the Bengals and the Jaguars got all excited when Ja’Marr Chase caught a 76-yarder from Browning and said per Cincinnati.com–

“Listen, this guy is on fire…I can’t appreciate Browning not panicking more. Not panicking, getting the ball to your best playmaker. A chef’s kiss. Love it.”

Earlier Adams called Browning the most improved QB as she gushed about her team and said,

Advertisement

“Then it was a ride to the Super Bowl, which they’re trying to get back to and win. Maybe with this guy (Jake Browning), the most improved quarterback I’ve ever seen through seven days.“

Many expected the Bengals season to collapse when their star QB Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury against the Ravens. Browning replaced the former Heisman winner in the 2nd half of the Ravens game and threw a TD. He has since started 2 games. Though his first start ended in a defeat to the Steelers, he delivered a solid performance and threw for 227 yards with a TD and an interception.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1732074855921860629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was his 2nd start yesterday against the strong Jacksonville that caught the eye. It also gave the fans a reason to be optimistic about the rest of the season. In the crucial win match, the former Huskie completed 32 out of 37 passes for 354 yards with 1 TD pass. He rushed for another 22 yards and scored a rushing TD. Cincinnati won the match in OT by 34-31 courtesy of Evan McPherson’s 48-yard postseason field goal. Fans like Kay Adams are now looking to Browning to keep leading the Bengals in the absence of Burrow. It also gives him the chance to prove his worth and abilities.