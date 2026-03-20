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Why is Patrick Mahomes Not Playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Despite Tom Brady’s Presence?

Nidhi
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches during training camp at Missouri Western State University.

The inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic is packed with star power, from Tom Brady to Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow. But one of the biggest names in football, Patrick Mahomes, will not be on the field this weekend in Los Angeles.

Mahomes is currently recovering from a knee injury, which has ruled him out of participating in the flag football showcase despite the event featuring several of his peers and the only rival he’s not been able to beat, Brady. With the tournament being played at BMO Stadium, organizers and fans had hoped to see the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks share the field once more, even if only in a non-contact setting.

The event itself is designed as both entertainment and a proving ground ahead of flag football’s debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Three teams will compete: Team Founders, captained by Brady and Hurts; Team Wildcats, led by Burrow and Jayden Daniels; and the reigning world champions from USA Football’s men’s national team.

Brady, speaking ahead of the competition, welcomed the challenge posed by the national team’s specialists. “I love having Team USA involved, too, because I think they are gonna bring out the best in us,” he said, acknowledging that the format levels the playing field between traditional football players and those who specialize in flag.

That competitive tension has been building for months, especially after Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette III publicly claimed he would outperform Mahomes in flag football due to his superior understanding of the format. Mahomes responded on social media at the time, but the injury has denied fans a direct on-field resolution to that debate.

Still, the NFL presence is strong. Brady’s Team Founders includes stars such as Rob Gronkowski, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller, while Burrow’s Team Wildcats counters with playmakers like Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, and Jalen Ramsey. The star-studded rosters highlight just how seriously the league’s players are taking an event that, on the surface, resembles an exhibition.

Daniels emphasized that while the format is different, the competitive instincts remain the same. “It’s different rules and everything, obviously you got to pull a flag instead of getting tackled,” he said. “But I think we got the guys here that are high IQ and very smart, so we’ll figure it out.”

Mahomes’ absence also underscores the physical realities of even non-contact football. Flag may eliminate tackling, but it still demands sharp cuts, acceleration, and quick changes of direction, movements that place significant stress on the knees. With the regular NFL season and long-term health in mind, sitting out was the safest decision for one of the league’s most valuable players.

The showcase was originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia but was relocated to Los Angeles, adding to its visibility and aligning it more closely with the Olympic narrative. That context only increases the stakes for the players involved, many of whom see this as an audition for potential Olympic selection in 2028.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

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    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

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