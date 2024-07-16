“I Sense a Bit of Anger & Hostility”: Deion Sanders Claps Back at Paul Finebaum for His Harsh Comments

A lot has been said about Deion Sanders since he arrived in Boulder, Colorado. Though the Buffaloes head man has shot down most of the criticism with a mix of his efforts and fine-talking skills, there is always more hate coming his way. As of late, Sanders has had to deal with harsh comments from author and former columnist Paul Finebaum, who holds surprisingly low opinions of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The host at ‘The Paul Finebaum Show’ didn’t mince his words while taking a few shots at Sanders and his team. Finebaum not only claimed that the expectations Sanders has set are unrealistic but also added that Colorado has little to no standing in the college football landscape.

The former columnist also questioned anyone who believes that the Sanders-Buffaloes duo could make the playoffs this season. He then added that even his admiration for Sanders couldn’t convince him to believe that Colorado is progressing as much as the head coach wants everyone to believe.

“Deion Sanders is the best salesman I’ve ever seen. I personally love the guy and what he stands for, but the program looking out has a ridiculously inflated view of itself. Colorado is nothing. They don’t matter. They’re irrelevant in the big picture of college football.”

But Deion Sanders couldn’t let the harsh criticism pass without a reply. Rather, he chose a reply for Finebaum in his typical style, speaking of God and dismissing everything Finebaum said.

“God is good my brother & they mad mad! I sense a bit of anger & hostility. Lolololololol.”

What matters is that Coach Prime is still holding the fort for his Buffaloes despite the hatred, the setbacks, and rumors of his transition to the NFL. Therefore, there are many who respect his efforts, one of them being the former quarterback from the big league, RG III.

Robert Griffin III Backs Coach Prime

Deion Sanders has had his coveted supporters, who usually turn a deaf ear to his haters. From his long-time friend rapper Drake to former NFL stars like Warren Sapp, the list of names is endless. Another name, Robert Griffin III, reasserted his place in the list after shooting back at Paul Finebaum, even before Coach Prime did.

Griffin first made his point clear by writing, “I VEHEMENTLY disagree with Paul Finebaum’s criticism of Coach Deion Sanders, Sheduer Sanders and Colorado.”

He then substantiated by presenting his points on how the Colorado Buffaloes broke all records of viewership last season and brought a new set of fans to the college football landscape. RGIII correctly noted that it was never an ‘easy win’ for the Buffaloes who had just one win to their name in 2022.

I VEHEMENTLY disagree with Paul Finebaum’s criticism of Coach Deion Sanders, Sheduer Sanders and Colorado. He called them irrelevant and that they don’t matter to College Football. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Colorado is very relevant and broke TV viewership… pic.twitter.com/Wlzoaz3vfN — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 15, 2024

That said, RG III is confident that under Sanders, the Buffaloes understand their ‘mission’ and will soon prove it to the world. He also supported Shedeur’s recent assertion that Colorado is seen as everyone’s Super Bowl, noting that every team that faced the Buffaloes last season fought harder than necessary simply because they were in the spotlight.