“I tell Steph Curry to do whatever Tom Brady does”: Warriors owner Joe Lacob hopes his star QB can replicate the longevity of the NFL GOAT

Steph Curry is 33 years old and has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest point guards to play the game. And Warriors owner Joe Lacob hopes Curry can do it for as long as Tom Brady.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had an incredible start to the season. They sit at 30-9 and are tied for the best record in the league. Curry’s age doesn’t seem to be slowing him down at all, as he broke the all-time record for three-pointers made by Ray Allen recently.

BANG! Steph Curry sets the all time NBA 3 point record passing Ray Allen🔥 pic.twitter.com/5H12WXwF6p — Jefery Werkins (@JxffreyP) January 4, 2022

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob hopes Steph Curry can be like Tom Brady

Joe Lacob spoke to the media after the Warriors win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

“Our goal is to be great throughout this decade,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “We had a great last decade and our goal is to set ourselves up for another great decade. We’ve got Steph, Klay and Draymond for the next several years at a high level, hopefully, longer. [Andrew] Wiggins is only 26. With [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody, we’ve got a lot of talent to develop and a lot of work to do, but we’re pretty excited.”

“Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now,” Lacob said. “I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past.

“Those are skill guys. High-skill guys. So, I don’t know how long, but we all assume we’ve got two or three really great years with the core, and the great news about that is even if they did drop off, we think the young guys would have developed by then, which is our plan. But if they can continue to play at a high level, that’s even better. So maybe it’s more than three years.”

Playing until 40 in the NBA is unheard of, let alone being one of the best in the league. But it should be very interesting to see how long Curry will be able to keep up the success at an MVP level.

