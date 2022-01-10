“Tom Brady was like I ain’t chasing these QB’s, I’m chasing Michael Jordan”: When Bucs QB told LeSean McCoy his ultimate dream of chasing greatness

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes in sporting history. And his desire to be the best was fueled by the NBA GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

And through it all, his desire to have at least 6 rings kept him going.

Tom Brady was competing with Michael Jordan for rings

Tom Brady started his career in a historic way. By his 5th season as a starter, he was already a 3-time Superbowl champion. Now entering the playoffs as the No.2 seed in the NFC, the 44-year-old is a 7-time champion, 1 more than Michael Jordan.

LeSean McCoy opened up on the overall GOAT debate on the I am athlete podcast.

Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, who is the GOAT?🐐 @IAMATHLETEpod breaks it down and @CutonDime25 (Lesean McCoy) reveals surprising fun untold stories of @tombrady Tune in on Monday 12ET 🗣 https://t.co/95w3Y86aAS #YouTube pic.twitter.com/z789DUVLIU — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) January 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time LeSean McCoy has waxed lyrical about Tom Brady. Back in November, McCoy had the holiest of praises for Brady.

“Playing with that dude right there, man, that’s probably the closest thing that you’re going to get to on earth is Jesus walking around,” McCoy said.

“Playing with that dude right there…that’s probably the closest thing that you’re going to get to on earth is Jesus walking around”⁰⁰@CutonDime25 on why Tom Brady is the MVP right now. (@gmfb) pic.twitter.com/drptD9IOR6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 10, 2021

Joe Montana famously won 4 Super Bowls, and Michael Jordan won 6 NBA Championships. Tom Brady now has 7, and doesn’t seem to want to stop anytime soon.

