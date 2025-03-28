“I Think He Retires”: Maxx Crosby Makes a Bold Prediction About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

QB slots are filling up fast, with only a handful of teams left without a shot-caller. Sam Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Seahawks. Now, another veteran free agent, Russell Wilson, has signed a year-long deal with the Giants worth $21 million. Aaron Rodgers still has no landing pad in sight.

The Big Blue was an option for Rodgers. Realistically, the only option now left for the veteran final caller is the Steelers, where he spent six hours a few days ago. However, Maxx Crosby doesn’t see this deal happening and predicts something bold for him.

During the latest episode of The Rush, the Raiders star predicted an early retirement for A-Rod. He believes the 4-time MVP will hang up his boots rather than sign with the Steelers. While Crosby wants to see the deal go through and Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh, he can’t see him in black and gold.

“I think he retires. I have been saying it and the fact that he is not with Davante and he’s not very familiar with Pittsburgh. I feel like he retires. He is about 42 now. I just don’t see that as a thing. I can’t see him in a Pittsburgh uniform.”

Crosby’s bold prediction makes slight sense. Rodgers is taking his time deciding on his next move, even as his options dwindle. Right now, the Steelers offer him the best chance to make one final push for another Super Bowl.

But his delay shouldn’t come as a surprise. A-Rod loves being the center of attention, and he thrives on keeping the media focused on him. He’s also likely weighing his decision carefully after the past two seasons with the Jets, a stint that tarnished his legacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The last thing he wants is to jeopardize his reputation.

Another factor could be the contract itself. Given how the Steelers operate, they’re probably offering him a one-year deal—something Rodgers might not agree to. He could be pushing for a two-year commitment instead.

Crosby’s co-host, Brogan, offered a different perspective. He believes Rodgers is searching for the same comfortable, low-pressure environment he had in Green Bay—one he voluntarily left in pursuit of a supposed better opportunity. But that exact situation is impossible to recreate anywhere else.

Still, Pittsburgh presents a great opportunity. They have a rich history, a winning culture, and a strong leader in Mike Tomlin. However, if Rodgers takes too long to decide, it could create friction in the locker room—especially among veterans who might see his hesitation as disrespect toward the franchise.

Crosby wants Aaron Rodgers to keep playing, believing the league is better with him in it. But he fears that instead of signing with the Steelers, the four-time MVP might just call it quits and ride off into the sunset.