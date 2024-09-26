Every Assignment For Lamar Jackson Was Online: Ravens QB’s College Mate Shares Interesting Anecdote

It took Lamar Jackson some time to find himself at the NFL level. But after helping the Ravens to the playoffs as a rookie and dominating the league en route to his first MVP award during his second year, it became clear his talent was other-worldly.

Sometimes, when someone possesses such incredible ability, they receive perks not afforded to regular people. According to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, the Baltimore Ravens QB was one of those beneficiaries during their time in college.

According to Mitchell, the University of Louisville made school life easier for Jackson by allowing him to complete all of his work online. Mitchell revealed the news while appearing on NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM In Brooklyn podcast:

“My first year, we [were] in every class together… always in class. Next thing you know, every assignment for him was online. Just like that.”

Mitchell was a role player as a freshman for the Cardinals’ basketball team in 2016, the same year a sophomore Jackson won the Heisman Trophy while leading Louisville’s football squad to a 9-4 record.

One scan of Jackson’s impressive statistics is all it takes to explain why the Cardinals made such concessions for him.

Jackson was incredible as a Louisville Cardinal

In college, Jackson was never the most efficient passer. Concerns over how that aspect of his game would translate to the professional ranks played a big role in him sliding to the final spot of the first round in the NFL Draft.

But as an amateur, he was one of the most dangerous men to ever step on the field.

At Louisville, Jackson accumulated 9,043 passing yards, 4,132 rushing yards, and 119 total touchdowns. 51 of those scoring plays came in his sophomore campaign when he became the first player in NCAAF history to post 30-plus passing touchdowns and 20-plus rushing touchdowns in a single regular season.

On top of that distinction, he holds numerous other records and accomplishments as well. He, by all measures, is the greatest football player to emerge from the Cardinals’ program in the 21st century.

Now, as a two-time NFL MVP, Jackson has achieved almost every possible award on his football journey. The last piece of the puzzle is a Super Bowl ring.

He and the Ravens will try to take their next step on claiming one of those this season on Sunday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.