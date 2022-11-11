“That Motherf****r Tom Brady Went From Throwing Ball With Drew Brees’ Son To ‘I Got His A**’ Very Quickly”: LeSean McCoy Shares Hilarious Brady-Brees Story

Tom Brady is one of the greats of the game. Even after winning 7 Super Bowl titles, the man is still active in the competition and wants to win more rings which is just astounding.

He started his journey in the NFL with the Patriots in the year 2000 and went on to win 6 rings with them. Moreover, when he left them, it felt like Brady was done and dusted.

However, he joined the Bucs in 2020 and ended up guiding them to a title victory. His dedication for the game is just unfathomable. Although he is a gentleman off the field, while he is in that game-mode, Tom is a savage competitor.

One story which pays testimony to the statement made above was narrated a little while ago during an interview by former Buccaneers Running Back LeSean McCoy, aka Shady.

Tom Brady Was At His Savage Best, Even During Drew Brees’ Final NFL Game

LeSean narrated what happened during the 2021 divisional round playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. He claimed that during the regular season, the Saints had absolutely thrashed the Bucs on two occasions.

However, the Bucs were able to win the playoff game and everyone knew that this way going to be Brees’ last game. So Tom went to Brees, did all the good boy, great competitor stuff. He was even seen throwing the ball to Brees’ son.

However, as soon as Tom went back to the locker room, LeSean heard him say, “I got his a**, sit his a**down.” “We were all like ohhhh,” McCoy added.

That is the real Tom Brady, 100% savage when it comes to football and to be honest, one needs to have that kind of passion in order to stay on top of the game for such a long time.

As far as the current season is concerned, Tom’s Buccaneers are struggling to make a mark. They have a 4-5 win-loss record thus far but the latest win against the defending champions would have given the team a lot of confidence.

Tom’s heroics allowed his team to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the Rams and the 45-year-young man was again able to prove why he is globally recognized as the GOAT.

