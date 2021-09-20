“I think we can do better”: Tom Brady isn’t satisfied with the Buccaneers despite dominating Falcons in Week 2

Tom Brady and the Buccanneers offence are off to a blistering start. The team dropped 48 in their Week 2 win against the Falcons. But Brady believes this is just the start.

The Buccaneers got a bit of a challenge from the Falcons on Sunday, but scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn.a three-point game into a 48-25 thumping that moved them to 2-0 on the season.

The Buccaneers have now moved to 9 straight games with 30 points, all of which they have won. And even though it’s just the start of the season, they are sitting pretty on top of the NFC south.

And Tom Brady believes the team can be even better.

Tom Brady has a bold warning for the rest of the league.

Brady has thrown a league-leading nine touchdown passes and is showing that he is showing no sign of slowing down.

“What I think, and I’m sure other guys feel the same way, is I think we can do better. I really do,” said Brady, who has thrown for 655 yards this season. “And I really think we have the opportunity, with the way that the games are flowing and the opportunities we’re getting with the ball — we have even more. …”

“I think we can do better,” Tom Brady said after throwing five TD passes to help the Bucs score 30 or more points for nine straight games, an NFL record. pic.twitter.com/uYwDwnORpP — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 20, 2021

“I think any time you have a guy like Tom leading us, I think you’re in a good spot,” said wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has two touchdowns in two weeks. “All the skill players around him trust him, and trust is one of the biggest things you can have in this game.”

“We’re trying to do something special with the offense this year,” said WR Mike Evans, who had five catches for 75 yards. “We did pretty good today making plays, but obviously there’s still more out there. … But it’s cool, man. Everybody has to be ready. We have so many guys that can get the ball at any given time. We just have to make sure we’re ready.”

The Bucs will meet the LA Rams in Week 3 which will definitely be their toughest matchup this season.

Also Read: ‘Allen Robinson hit the LeBron James chalk toss TD celebration’: Bears WR channels his inner Lakers star with famous pregame celebration in NFL week 2