‘Allen Robinson hit the LeBron James chalk toss TD celebration’: Bears WR channels his inner Lakers star with famous pregame celebration in NFL week 2

Allen Robinson is one of the NFL’s most underrated receivers, and today he scored a touchdown and celebrated the way LeBron James often does.

The Chicago Bears are currently taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener of the 2021-22 NFL season, and so far, things have been going their way for the most part.

Allen Robinson is the best receiver on this Bears unit, and he’s had an impressive run in Chicago, never being under 1,000 yards receiving. After being quiet in the Bears’ first game, Robinson made a quick impact against the Bengals.

Allen Robinson Evokes The Inner LeBron James In Him With TD Celebration

If you noticed something familiar about the way Robinson celebrated his touchdown, it probably means you’re a fan of the NBA.

Anyone who’s watched LeBron James play knows that his pregam routine often consists of a chalk toss which fans have come to recognize it as something that represents him and who he is.

Robinson pulled off the exact same move once he scored, paying tribute to the King.

The Bears currently lead the Bengals 7-0 near the start of the second quarter. Robinson had that one touchdown grab, but he hasn’t seen much action otherwise as that’s his only catch of the day, going for 11 yards plus the score.

Dalton has looked a little gimpish after hurting his ankle, giving us a small taste of Justin Fields, but it’s unclear whether Dalton will come back in or not at this point.

