“I Want My Money Now”: Deion Sanders’ High School Mate Says Coach Prime Owes Him Millions

Richard Fain, a high school friend of the legendary ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders recently made a revelation in an unexpected twist of nostalgia and humor. He confessed to being the mastermind behind the iconic moniker ‘Prime Time’, that Sanders carries to this day.

What struck the nerves of the fans even more, was the lighthearted demand of Fain to approach Deion Sanders for a multi-million dollar request. He jokingly suggested that Prime owes him the amount for the rights to the name which is now used synonymously with the football legend.

Richard Fain uploaded a video on his YouTube channel shedding light on their background. Introducing the story, Fain demanded his millions, saying, “Deion Sanders owes me millions and I want my money now.”

Further, he narrated how they developed a friendship, losing to him since he was the best athlete on the field. As expected, Deion was the star of the football team during high school. However, there is more to the story of what went behind the idea of coming up with ‘Prime Time’.

Unveiling the History Behind the Moniker ‘Prime Time’ for Deion Sanders

Richard Fain recounted the story of a friendship born 45 years ago, which went on to develop as they became high school teammates. During a basketball season, where Deion Sanders dazzled the audiences with skills, Fain conceptualized ‘Prime Time‘. His inspiration struck as they headed into a game scheduled between 7.30 and 8.00 p.m. This was used by the TV networks as a prime time slot at the time.

It was only playful ribbing, which went on to become one of the most impactful names in the history of sports. The moniker has become a powerful brand, symbolizing Deion Sanders’ charisma and his talent. Interestingly, as Richard Fain took the credit for coming up with the moniker, Deion Sanders stayed away from mentioning him. He appeared on the ‘Jimmy Fallon Show’ and took his time to discuss the genius nickname. However, he shied away from mentioning any names, only highlighting that he earned it years ago.

“I already earned Prime Time in high school,” added Sanders. He continued, “We were on our way home on the bus and my homie says ‘You know what man, you’re Prime Time’ and I said, ‘You’re right.’ So it was birthed then.'”

It is obvious that the moniker is very dear to Deion Sanders. He has held on to it for nearly 38 years now. Additionally, the phrase Prime Time has added to the legacy of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach as a lifelong brand.