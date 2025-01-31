“I Want the Eagles to Win”: Shedeur Sanders Believes Jalen Hurts Can Beat Patrick Mahomes With Saquon Barkley’s Running Game

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, fans, players, and media pundits alike have all begun to share their predictions as to who will win the historic contest. For former Colorado Buffalo and 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Shedeur Sanders, the choice between the two teams was rather easy.

“I got the Eagles. I want Jalen Hurts to win. He has a good story,” the future NFL QB proclaimed on his podcast ‘2Legendary.’

Philadelphia is looking to avenge their 38-35 loss to Kansas City at Super Bowl LVII, where a go-ahead field goal from Harrison Butker, with just 11 seconds left in the game, ended the Eagles season on a sour note. Ans Shedeur thinks the Birds can do it this time, now that they have Saquon Barkley:

“I think most important thing in football is being able to run the ball. They have Saquon Barkley… I think they’ll be able to establish the run and get a lot of play action passes.”

Conversely, his brother and cohost, Darrius Sanders, predicted that Patrick Mahomes would win his fourth Super Bowl title in eight years. The signal-caller was quick to follow up on his prediction by emphasizing “I think. Now y’all don’t be doing some illegal stuff because of what I think. This is just my thoughts.”

His brother also made sure to clarify that Sanders is in no shape or form a “betting advisor.”

The Chiefs are currently listed as -1.5 point favorites on the spread, with the comeback on Philadelphia’s money line resting at +110. The Over-Under for the game is set at 48.5 points, as per DraftKings Sportsbook. But will Shedeur be in the audience waiting to see if his prediction comes true?

Shedeur details his plans for Super Bowl Sunday

Sanders announced that they would be traveling to New Orleans to record a podcast live from the Super Bowl capital. With his birthday falling on February 7th, two days prior to the championship game, the college star plans to celebrate his 23rd birthday down in the bayou.

After noting that he did not have plans to attend the game at this time, he jokingly noted “If nobody has any surprises for me, then I got to switch up on everybody.”

Having officially planted the seeds for the ultimate birthday surprise, time will tell if his birthday wish will come true or not on championship Sunday.

Sanders is currently preparing for the inaugural East-West Shrine Bowl game, which will kick off on January 30th at 8 pm EST. ESPN’s Mel Kiper is currently projecting the New York Giants to select Sanders with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this April.

The all-star game will be his final on-field opportunity to showcase his talents to NFL scouts before preparing for a pro day or the NFL combine, both of which Sanders has yet to commit to.