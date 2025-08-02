mobile app bar

“I Want You Out Here”: Veteran WR Deebo Samuel Talks About Terry McLaurin’s Contract Standoff With the Commanders

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin

Deebo Samuel (L), Terry McLaurin (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders remain at a stalemate as his contract standoff drags on. The wideout has gotten so bitter over the negotiations that he has officially requested a trade. But in light of the news, his new receiving teammate wants him to know that he’s wanted. 

That’s right, amid a tumultuous offseason, McLaurin isn’t practicing with the team and hasn’t even reported to training camp. He seems content to hold out and take fines while he waits for a new deal.

Throughout the debacle, all McLaurin’s teammates can do is sit and watch. But not everyone is staying on the sidelines. His new teammate, Deebo Samuel, has been through contract negotiations himself, so he knows how tough things can get. That’s why he stepped up to show his support.

“I’ve been in this situation before… At the end of the day, 17, I want you out here. Want him out here, for sure. No matter how long it takes,” Deebo told B/R Gridiron. 

It’s not surprising that Deebo wants McLaurin out on the field. When he was traded to the team, he probably envisioned the two forming a formidable duo that would give defenses fits. But without McLaurin, Deebo becomes the only legitimate receiving weapon for the Commanders.

It’s not like that’s the worst thing in the world. Jayden Daniels managed to make it work last year with just McLaurin and Zach Ertz. But the idea of adding another option for him to throw to was tantalizing.

Ever since the Commanders brought in that weapon, though, there’s been trouble in paradise. And not because of Deebo’s presence. McLaurin’s issues have always stemmed from the team’s unwillingness to pay him like an elite wide receiver. He wants to make more than the $33 million a year DK Metcalf earns, and if you compare their stats, McLaurin arguably deserves it.

All in all, it’s a tough situation if you’re a Commanders fan. With their other additions to the offensive line and defense, it should be another stellar year on the field. Yet without McLaurin, they lose a dimension on offense. His age may make it uncomfortable to hand him a $35 million contract, but Washington would be wise to get it done and boost excitement heading into 2025/26.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these