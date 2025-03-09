“More Room For Myles Garrett”: Buffalo Fans React After Bills Release 35 Y/O LB Von Miller

The Bills signed Von Miller for a Super Bowl push in 2022. And he had a solid run over the last three seasons, totaling 14 sacks. But it all came crashing down with him being cut for cap space this morning. Bills fans are now speculating that a new legendary defensive end could end up in blue and red soon.

Myles Garrett just recently announced that he wants to be traded from the Browns. Sources from around the team have leaked that they have no intention of doing so. But if they do, Buffalo just opened up as a new suitor. The Bills Mafia wasted no time speculating a replacement for Miller.

More room for Myles Garret — Billz_prodz (@MD2893) March 9, 2025

Furthermore, some fans criticized the original contract handed to Miller. Fans of other teams questioned what the move meant for other defensive players on the team.

Epic overpay — Nick the Greek (@NicoTheGreco) March 9, 2025

He should be able to feed the kids — Miller Corey (@Corey_Miller80) March 9, 2025

I’m waiting to see if they let Milano walk. I’d be all over him if I was Dolphins and Bills handed him his walking papers — AntMan (@Jumpman389) March 9, 2025

Garrett could indeed become a Bill by the start of the 2025 season. Even if the Browns don’t want to trade him, things could get ugly if he decides to hold out and not play. Eventually, Garrett will get what he wants, barring a miraculous discussion between him and the Browns’ GM, Andrew Berry.

Not only that, but with the position opening up from Miller’s absence, the Bills might be aggressive in acquiring Garrett’s services. Buffalo is a team looking to win now, and surely, they will want to shore up the hole that Miller leaves behind.

Spotrac reports that Miller’s release created about $8 million in cap space for the Bills. That’s money they could use to re-sign other defensive players like Matt Milano, a restricted free agent.

The release of OLB Von Miller created $8.397M of cap space for the #Bills, who take on $15.4M of dead cap. Miller earned $47.2M from a 6 year, $120M free agent contract signed in March 2022. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 9, 2025

As mentioned, Miller finished his time in Buffalo with 14 total sacks, including six last season. But we’d be lying if we said he looked like the prime player he was in Denver. Miller’s tackle total took a massive dip in the past few seasons. Buffalo emphasized him as a pass-rusher instead of asking him to make tons of tackles to running backs.

The release of Miller wasn’t deserved, but it was coming eventually. After all, he’s 35 and about to be 36 next season. There’s no certainty about how much he has left in the tank. And the Bills were paying him a significant amount of money for his age and production. He’s an NFL defensive legend, but questions about Miller retiring are well-warranted at this point.