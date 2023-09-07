HomeSearch

Travis Kelce Injury Update: Fans Implore Chiefs To Sit Star TE After Unfortunate Bone Bruise Injury Threatens a Game Day Decision

Sauvik Banerjee
Published September 07, 2023

"I Did Beat Patrick Lavon Mahomes II": Travis Kelce Humbly Brags About Finally Defeating Mahomes on the Golf Course

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is back and fans are all hyped up to see their favorite teams roll this week. But tonight’s game between the Chiefs and the Lions has posed a big dilemma for Andy Reid. With Travis Kelce injured, the team is still in a discussion on his availability which many fans think should not be that hard to do.

Kelce hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise, just two days before his season starter against the Lions which posed a big threat to the Chiefs’ game-day decision. Kelce has always played the most pivotal role in Patrick Mahomes’ offense, and with this injury, the Chiefs have a big decision to make.

Fans Implore Chiefs To Sit Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce left fans worried about his unfortunate injury just ahead of the Lions matchup. After hyperextending his knee along with a bone bruise during Tuesday’s practice, the star TE was listed as questionable for week 1. Although it is not believed to be a long-term injury, but Mahomes could really use some help from him against Lions’ star DE Aiden Hutchinson.

According to Tom Pelissero, The Chiefs plan to put star TE Travis Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee, per source.” That said, Kelce still remains a “true game-day decision” for tonight’s game. However multiple fans stated that this is not as tough a decision to make. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1699727229071048824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Multiple fans implore the Chiefs to sit Kelce until he is 100 percent well to safeguard his health for more challenging games ahead in the season. One fan said, “As a chiefs fan, sit him even if he’s 99%. Its week 1 and we have ten days of rest after. No need to risk the season here.” While another fan requested to not push it.

Brother Jason Gives An Insider’s Peek At Travis’ Injury

During his chat on the WP Morning Show, Jason Kelce gave a pretty good description of Travis’ knee and bruised bone. He mentioned that “he’s got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go [play].” This may sound like a relief for Chiefs fans, but Travis would still need to pass the test to play.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WIPMorningShow/status/1699382898225242242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jason further stated that his ligaments are intact and his knee is fine but it’s about getting the swelling down. Keeping their schedule in mind, the Chiefs need to make a smart decision on the star TE.

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

