Travis Kelce Injury Update: Fans Implore Chiefs To Sit Star TE After Unfortunate Bone Bruise Injury Threatens a Game Day Decision

The NFL is back and fans are all hyped up to see their favorite teams roll this week. But tonight’s game between the Chiefs and the Lions has posed a big dilemma for Andy Reid. With Travis Kelce injured, the team is still in a discussion on his availability which many fans think should not be that hard to do.

Kelce hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise, just two days before his season starter against the Lions which posed a big threat to the Chiefs’ game-day decision. Kelce has always played the most pivotal role in Patrick Mahomes’ offense, and with this injury, the Chiefs have a big decision to make.

Fans Implore Chiefs To Sit Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce left fans worried about his unfortunate injury just ahead of the Lions matchup. After hyperextending his knee along with a bone bruise during Tuesday’s practice, the star TE was listed as questionable for week 1. Although it is not believed to be a long-term injury, but Mahomes could really use some help from him against Lions’ star DE Aiden Hutchinson.

According to Tom Pelissero, “The Chiefs plan to put star TE Travis Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee, per source.” That said, Kelce still remains a “true game-day decision” for tonight’s game. However multiple fans stated that this is not as tough a decision to make.

Multiple fans implore the Chiefs to sit Kelce until he is 100 percent well to safeguard his health for more challenging games ahead in the season. One fan said, “As a chiefs fan, sit him even if he’s 99%. Its week 1 and we have ten days of rest after. No need to risk the season here.” While another fan requested to not push it.

Brother Jason Gives An Insider’s Peek At Travis’ Injury

During his chat on the WP Morning Show, Jason Kelce gave a pretty good description of Travis’ knee and bruised bone. He mentioned that “he’s got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go [play].” This may sound like a relief for Chiefs fans, but Travis would still need to pass the test to play.

Jason further stated that his ligaments are intact and his knee is fine but it’s about getting the swelling down. Keeping their schedule in mind, the Chiefs need to make a smart decision on the star TE.