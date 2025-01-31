‘I Was About 210 Lbs in 8th Grade’: Micah Parsons & Bijan Robinson Share Their Childhood Football Domination Tales

For most of us, six-pack abs and a ripped physique are the result of years of hard work in the gym and strict nutrition. But for Micah Parsons and Bijan Robinson, it seemed to come naturally. It’s like they were built different from day one.

Advertisement

The Falcons Running Back recently sat down with the Cowboys pass rusher on his show, The Edge with Micah Parsons, where the duo reflected on their childhood physiques. Unsurprisingly, Parsons revealed that he was built like a tank since kindergarten. At the age of 7, Parsons was apparently “pushing 100 pounds,” thus naturally dominating his peers in football.

Soon enough, everyone around Parsons realized that his physicality was advanced for his age, so he was consistently placed in a higher division. However, this came with its own set of challenges. Parsons, at times, had to trim down his weight to fit in a division. And on one occasion, he was forced to take a year off after missing the weight.

Despite that, Parsons continued to grow—both in size and skill. By eighth grade, he found himself playing at the high school freshman level. Yes, you read that right. Parsons back then weighed a whopping 210 lbs and was playing with the freshmen after completing the lower divisions by sixth grade.

“I was dominating freshman football in eighth grade and l was about 210… By my freshman year, I was nearly 220 lbs.”

What’s been most intriguing about Micah’s incredible physical journey is the insane growth spurt he had between fifth and eighth grades. At 11, Parsons weighed 120 lbs and was already a state champion wrestler.

A year later, he hit 135 lbs, and by eighth grade, he had surpassed the 200 lbs mark. In a nutshell, Micah Parsons demonstrated a year-on-year growth of roughly 15% (20 lbs per year)—something many would wish they could say about their investment portfolio.

“By sixth grade, I was 12 and was probably like 135 pounds. By the end of seventh grade, I remember I was like 190 Ibs or 180 lbs… I was there like going 20 pounds every year… I was like the best player on my team.”

Much to no one’s surprise, Bijan Robinson had a similar journey.

Bijan Robinson played kindergarten football at the age of 7

Hilariously enough, Robinson was in kindergarten at the age of 7 due to pursuing education late in his life. This meant that Robinson was easily the fastest and strongest in his class in all stages of his life. But don’t let his age take away from the fact that he had six-pack abs at that point in time.

That said, the Falcons star did admit that despite his older age, he followed the typical divisional promotion path that most follow until reaching the NFL. Micah Parsons, however, found it amusing that a 7-year-old physical beast like Robinson was competing with kindergarten kids.

For the Cowboys edge rusher, Robinson was that one guy in school who would outperform everyone but never accepted their age as the reason for his superiority.

Despite the jokes, Bijan has proven his physicality to this day. Whether it’s his 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds or a vertical jump of 37 inches, Robinson, like Parsons, is a freak of nature.