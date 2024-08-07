“I Was Fat”: Lamar Jackson Reflects on His Incredible Body Transformation

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ loss in the AFC title game last year, star quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the team facility noticeably slimmed down. During his first interview since the ousting, the interviewer couldn’t stop asking the QB about his weight loss. Reportedly, this journey began in 2022, and only now has it become increasingly noticeable. But it’s not like the QB didn’t have his reasons.

Jackson later revealed that he had shed 25 pounds since 2022, with 10 of those pounds lost this offseason. When asked about his journey of losing the extra padding that arguably protected him from brutal hits, Jackson told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Monday, “I was fat, to me.”

The reigning MVP reached this conclusion while reviewing his tape from a 2022 game against the Browns. He asserted that he was out of shape at that time and felt he was a bit slower too, though he wasn’t entirely certain about the latter.

“I felt like I was fat. I just saw a video from two years ago, of the Browns, and I looked out of shape… My eyes might be deceiving me, but I believe I looked a little slower, to me… But, not now.”

Jones then asked if the QB lost all that weight to improve his agility, to which Jackson responded that he simply wanted to get rid of fatigue.

“Just so I could move around without getting fatigued, that’s all,” he said. “I don’t know if I was getting fatigued last year. Probably if I get a first down. But I don’t like getting caught if I do decide to run. So yeah, it’s part of it.”

The reporter then cheekily sneaked in a “You know, we get a little slower as we age,” but Jackson promptly shot it down, asserting that at just 27, he doesn’t feel old at all.

As the conversation progressed, the Ravens’ player also shed light on his visit to Paris last month, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jackson discusses his time at Paris Fashion Week

When asked about his vacation in Europe this offseason, Jackson said he enjoyed his time across the Atlantic, particularly in Germany and Paris. It was apparently his first time in the City of Light, where he attended Louis Vuitton Fashion Week. “It was a great experience for me,” he said of the event.

However, the QB made headlines after running into Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Jackson posted a picture alongside the Rookie of the Year; however, his 6 feet 1 stature paled in comparison to the towering 7 feet 3 inches of Wembanyama.

Lamar Jackson on his Instagram story: “You make me look 5’11”, next time just sit down” pic.twitter.com/o3yqlNwfFL — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) June 18, 2024

Now that the offseason rest is over, the two-time MVP is gearing up for the 2024 season with a new goal: winning it all. Their already potent offense has become even more explosive with the addition of RB Derrick Henry. Several gaps from last season have also been addressed.

Perhaps the 2024 season will finally be Jackson’s year. The weapons by his side are definitely enough to make it happen.