“Why Extend a 31-Year-Old RB?”: Derrick Henry’s Massive $30 Million Extension Rekindles Doubts

Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL — even at 31 years old. Last season, he signed a cheaper, prove-it deal ($16 million for two years) with the Baltimore Ravens and had one of the best seasons of his career.

In his ninth year in the league, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and racked up 16 touchdowns on the ground (leading the league), all while averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. He also added two receiving scores, totaling 18 combined touchdowns. This, as anyone can see, was an unusually productive season for a veteran running back. As a result, Baltimore has decided to extend him.

According to Adam Schefter and multiple news outlets, the Ravens and Henry have agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension, which includes $25 million guaranteed.

Henry’s last contract made him the 11th-highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time. His new contract, meanwhile, is the biggest for a running back over the age of 30 years old. Henry is also now the third-highest-paid running back per year, earning $15 million annually.

That said, despite Henry landing the big contract, some fans weren’t thrilled with how much the Ravens paid for a veteran back. Fans on social media shared their opinions on the extension, with some believing the Ravens clearly overpaid.

“Why Extend a 31-Year-Old RB? Just wondering,” one X user tweeted. “Massive overpay,” penned another.

Others remarked:

Some people might think the Baltimore Ravens overpaid for Derrick Henry. Well, while that could be true, you could make the case that both he and the Ravens reached a fair deal for both sides.

Since he still has a year left on his current deal, where he’s set to make $12.9 million this season, Henry will earn $37.9 million (his total guaranteed money) over the next three seasons. That averages out to $12.6 million per season.

Henry has played a full season in each of the last three years and has rushed for at least 1,000 yards and 12+ touchdowns in those seasons. The Lamar Jackson-Derrick Henry duo proved to be a big threat to defenses last season, and together, they form one of the best run offenses in the NFL. The deal gives Henry satisfaction, and he will likely retire as a Raven.