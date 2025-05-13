“First Jayson Tatum, and Now Him”: Ravens Fans Concerned as Ar’Darius Washington Has Torn His Achilles During Workouts

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s only May, but the Baltimore Ravens have already been hit with the injury bug. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and multiple news outlets, safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning and will miss most of or the entire 2025-2026 season.

The Ravens planned to have Washington play a key role in their defense. In April, they retained him by placing the exclusive rights tender tag, meaning the Ravens could match any offer a team made to Washington. Unfortunately, the deadline passed, and no team offered Washington a contract.

Notably, Washington has been with the Ravens since 2021, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He had the best season of his career this past season, registering 64 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and a forced fumble.

After learning about Washington’s devastating injury, fans showed their concerns about the injury. Some fans even compared it to the Jayson Tatum injury, as the star Boston Celtic tore his Achilles last night against the New York Knicks. Other fans even took the time to kick the Ravens while they’re already down, citing fans will start to make excuses for not reaching the Super Bowl.

Here’s here fans reacted on X:

Luckily, the Ravens drafted Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Starks is listed as a safety and will likely start this season with Washington hurt. He will be deep in the secondary with Kyle Hamilton.

As Rapoport mentioned, Washington will likely be out for this upcoming season. Achilles injuries in any sport are one of the worst injuries an athlete can suffer. Typically, athletes are usually ready to begin activities such as running or jumping six-nine months after tearing their Achilles.

It will be a long recovery for Washington, who is set to become a free agent next off-season.