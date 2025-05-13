mobile app bar

“First Jayson Tatum, and Now Him”: Ravens Fans Concerned as Ar’Darius Washington Has Torn His Achilles During Workouts

Robert Gullo
Published

Ar'Darius Washington

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s only May, but the Baltimore Ravens have already been hit with the injury bug. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and multiple news outlets, safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning and will miss most of or the entire 2025-2026 season. 

The Ravens planned to have Washington play a key role in their defense. In April, they retained him by placing the exclusive rights tender tag, meaning the Ravens could match any offer a team made to Washington. Unfortunately, the deadline passed, and no team offered Washington a contract.

Notably, Washington has been with the Ravens since 2021, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He had the best season of his career this past season, registering 64 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and a forced fumble. 

After learning about Washington’s devastating injury, fans showed their concerns about the injury. Some fans even compared it to the Jayson Tatum injury, as the star Boston Celtic tore his Achilles last night against the New York Knicks. Other fans even took the time to kick the Ravens while they’re already down, citing fans will start to make excuses for not reaching the Super Bowl.

Luckily, the Ravens drafted Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Starks is listed as a safety and will likely start this season with Washington hurt. He will be deep in the secondary with Kyle Hamilton. 

As Rapoport mentioned, Washington will likely be out for this upcoming season. Achilles injuries in any sport are one of the worst injuries an athlete can suffer. Typically, athletes are usually ready to begin activities such as running or jumping six-nine months after tearing their Achilles. 

It will be a long recovery for Washington, who is set to become a free agent next off-season.

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

