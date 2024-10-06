“I Was Frustrated and Heartbroken”: Aaron Rodgers Revisits ‘Tough Times’ Before NFL Comeback

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Donning his NFL player jersey for the first time in almost a year, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback to the league had everyone hooked to their screens. Aiming for “greatness” in the new season, the Jets star has begun the season with a 2-2 record.

However, amidst all wins and losses, it was the mere presence of Rodgers back on the gridiron after a nasty injury only a year ago that had everyone smiling. The QB himself sat with the NFL to discuss the journey of his comeback.

While emphasizing his gratefulness for being on the field, Rodgers did not shy away from expressing the struggle of his recovery period. As the interviewer, Kyle Brandt, started with a simple “How’s life?” question, the 40-year-old had the most heartfelt answer to give:

“It’s great. Yeah, I mean it’s different in really beautiful ways. Been a tough year, to be off, to be injured, to be rehabbing. But a lot of good lessons in the meantime. Glad I am still playing, glad I’m still here, glad I’m moving the way I want to move.”

His words perfectly express the frustration of an active player having to sit away from the game for such a long time and still having to focus on the betterment of their health.

Last year, despite the comments of “I shall rise again” becoming a constant from the quarterback, his age and the type of injury were two of the biggest expected barriers to his improvement.

As he set new standards for beating the Achilles tear-level injury, things looked on the right path for him. But Rodgers soon came forth to address the reality behind the concerns he was facing during this time:

“I had a lot of things working against me, my age being the biggest one, but I learned a lot more about health…The biggest hurdle was just single-leg calf strength — like being able to, from a standing position, shift my weight into a single leg and to a heel raise.”

From terming his age as a factor working against him to embracing his standing as the oldest current NFL player, the former Packers star seems to have come a long way. In the discussion with the NFL, Rodgers had an amazing fact to share with the interviewer. While answering about settling in with young guys, he replied:

“It’s crazy, I was sitting next to Braelon Allen, who is 20 years old. He is half my age. I turn 41 before he turns 21. He can’t even legally have a drink, and I’m growing grey hair on my chin.”

The QB looks grateful to be able to continue on his beautiful journey in the league. Meanwhile, amidst talking about the age difference, the 4-time MVP did not forget to list out the perfect recipe for connecting with the new guys in the NFL as a senior player.

Rodgers’ ultimate guide to connecting with younger players

In a usual curious tone, Brandt asked Rodgers about how he makes his young teammates comfortable around him. Answering “the secret of hanging with 20-21-year-olds, ” the Jets star had simple yet effective tips to share.

He started by highlighting how listening more than speaking is always advisable, in order to make the newer guys more at ease. With that, he went on to share his magic ways to fit in with the younger group:

“Create an environment in the locker room where that’s a fun corner to be… And the conversation starts a little bit and you start to come over a little bit. They’re interested and they want to know what it’s all about, what we’re talking about.”

As mentioned by Rodgers, it is the curiosity of the new guys that the senior players can capitalize on. However, this was not where the QB’s advice ended. He went on to reference a character from the show Office to elaborate on another one of his tips.

Quoting Michael Scott about inside jokes, on how “He always wants to be a part of one,” the QB laid the platform of his last advice. He broke it down by stating how it is important to create inside jokes with the teammates, to connect with them.