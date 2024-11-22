“I Was Getting Fined”: Cam Newton Recalls NFL’s Opposition to Wearing Different Color Cleats in 2012

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. Credit- Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL players often use their cleats and jewelry to express their personal styles on the field. In Week 6, many players rocked pink cleats for breast cancer awareness month. OBJ regularly impresses with his custom cleats, be it flashy custom chrome hearts or crosses on his cleats. But custom cleats weren’t always popular or tolerated by the league.

Advertisement

Apparently they all have Cam Newton to thank for the league relaxing its rules on wearing different colored cleats.

During the discussion, Cam reflected on his own experiences with NFL fines, particularly those related to his iconic cleats. He proudly noted that he was one of the first players to face the league’s scrutiny over his footwear choices—paving the way, he joked, for others like Odell Beckham Jr. to follow in his footsteps.

“I was getting fined for wearing, for being the first to wear different color cleats than everybody. I know some people would think like My Cause My Cleats, but that was only in October. Cam was wearing cleats opening day.”

Cam revealed that he was the first NFL player to face scrutiny for wearing non-standard cleats, starting in 2012. The Auburn alum explained that his decision to wear cleats in colors different from his team’s primary palette initially left everyone, including the league, baffled.

At the time, the NFL didn’t know how to address the issue. Cam avoided fines by switching to regulation cleats before kickoff, keeping his bold statement limited to pre-game appearances. Despite this, his actions left a lasting impact, paving the way for other players to express themselves through footwear and prompting the league to establish clearer rules on cleat designs.

Newton stated that the league, during the early days of his career, was called “No Fun League”, forcing players to wear black or white cleats even during pre-game.

Odell Beckham Jr. received a $18k fine in 2016 for wearing colorful cleats dedicated to the late NBA analyst Craig Sager.

Since then, the league has relaxed its rules regarding cleats. The players can wear customized and colorful cleats if they’ve gotten prior approval from the league.

However, the players still have to wear the cleats of the color decided by the team during the match. The NFL is so far behind the NBA that it allows players to customize their shoes.