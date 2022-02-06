“I was hammering Tom Brady to come to Las Vegas”: Dana White tried to recruit NFL legend to come to play for the Raiders before retirement after 22 season

Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats after 22 seasons of unparalleled success. But UFC president Dana White wanted the GOAT to come to play for the Raiders before he retired.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes. I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. Have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Dana White, Brady’s long time fan, had a sweet message for the retiring legend but wanted him to come to play for the Las Vegas Raiders before he actually raided.

Dana White hammered Tom Brady to come to Las Vegas

Brady was the NFL for over 2 decades and made incredible fans along the way. Dana White, the long time Patriots fan, was one of them, and really hoped he would come to play for Las Vegas, where White currently resides.

“I was hammering him to come to Vegas. I was firing texts to him and he sent very cryptic text messages. He had me thinking he wasn’t going to retire. So, you know what I was doing? I was hammering him to come to Vegas and play for the Raiders.”

White also posted a picture of Tom Brady after his official announcement and congratulated him for a glorious career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists. The NFL will not be the same without him.

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the same thing you think of when you think of Michael Jordan”: Julian Edelman believes the NFL GOAT had the same killer mindset and “addiction to competition” Bulls legend did