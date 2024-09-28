“I Was Ignorant in Atlanta”: Deion Sanders Says He Never Used to Eat Healthy as a Player

Ever since Deion Sanders, aka the “Coach Prime,” joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a head coach, the team has adopted a strict diet plan. It’s all thanks to Sanders’ belief that what goes into the body is directly related to how players perform on the field. However, Coach Prime’s healthy eating regimen is a far cry from what he himself used to follow during his playing days.

In a guest appearance on the Nightcap podcast, hosted by former NFL stars, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sanders had no hesitation in admitting that he hadn’t given much attention to nutrition during his Atlanta Falcons days.

He wouldn’t have any plans for lunch and would eat a variety of foods each day before going to practice.

“I was so ignorant in Atlanta… I had soul food catered for lunch for everybody, for the whole team, man. Collard greens, rice, black-eyed peas, baked chicken—we were eating that for lunch, then going out to practice.”

Sanders elaborated on how these traditional Southern meals catered to his tastebuds, but clearly, they lacked nutritional balance. These cheat meals didn’t do much for his on-field performance, either.

Chiming in quickly to Sander’s response, host Chad Johnson agreed that he also didn’t eat right during his time in the NFL, but still managed to stay in shape. In fact, Johnson still maintains a ripped physique.

However, as the former Bengals WR downplayed his poor eating habits, Coach Prime was quick to point out the logic behind Johnson’s physique.

Prime hails Johnson’s genes

The CU Head Coach feels that Genetics did the trick on Johnson’s physique. This is precisely why he never had to worry about gaining weight or losing muscle definition.

“Yeah, but you’re a freak genetically, dog. You could eat whatever you want and still stay lean,” Sanders pointed out. “That’s your genes, that’s just who you are.”

Agreeing with Coach Prime, Johnson’s co-host, Shannon Sharpe, gave his two cents on Johnson’s physique. He pointed out how Johnson’s narrow shoulders and naturally slim frame are never going to allow his body to put up weight.

“You don’t have the disposition to put on weight. You’re not gonna be 250, you’re not gonna be 300. That’s not your body frame.”

So, this brief conversation comes down to the idea that having healthy food habits doesn’t always contribute to one’s health. It’s basically the grind on the field and the sweat that keeps the players lean and fit.