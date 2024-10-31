“I Was Just 22 Years Old”: Gisele Bündchen Once Opened Up About the Time She Dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Dominated the Fashion World

Before Gisele Bündchen began dating Tom Brady, she was entangled in a 5-year romance with Hollywood’s finest, Leonardo DiCaprio. This was also the time when she was arguably ascending to the peak of beauty and glamour in the fashion world. Unfortunately, this period also had its share of darkness.

Advertisement

In an interview with ‘Vogue’ in 2022, Bündchen noted that on the surface, a 22-year-old Gisele seemed to have the best life one could imagine.

From starring in show-stopping fashion shows to becoming a billboard icon and dating Leonardo Di Caprio, the Brazilian supermodel couldn’t have asked for more. But unfortunately, it came at a cost. The cost was her mental well-being.

“From the outside, it looked like I had everything and I was just 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I’d hit rock bottom,” Gisele said.

Brady’s ex revealed that, contrary to her professional success, her personal life was affected by severe anxiety and panic attacks. Coping with these mental battles was difficult, and she ultimately resorted to poor lifestyle choices.

From starting her day with a heavily whipped cream-topped mocha Frappuccino and three cigarettes to ending the day with a bottle of wine, Bündchen’s personal life had hit rock bottom.

“I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind…”

Luckily for Bündchen, she was able to get rid of this toxic routine after paying heed to her friend’s advice.

Bündchen’s life changed after turning to Naturopathy

Seeing her sanity spiral downward, a friend suggested Gisele visit a naturopath. The practitioner, upon hearing Bündchen’s struggles, advised her to go on strict detox, restricting her consumption of sugar, gluten, dairy, caffeine, alcohol, and smoking. Instead, her diet now primarily consisted of lean meat, vegetables, and nuts.

But the transition wasn’t easy. After embracing her new lifestyle, Bündchen experienced severe headaches, and the doctor explained that her nervous system was reacting to the withdrawal.

The struggle was real, and Brady’s ex really wanted to quit the strict regime. But her friend convinced her that if she stuck to that life-style, it wouldn’t end well. “I remember him saying, ‘Well, do you want to live?’ It was that simple,” she recalled.

Fortunately, she pulled through and stuck to her new diet for three months, breaking free from the toxic cycle. Since then, Gisele hasn’t looked back, becoming the fitness influencer we know her to be today.