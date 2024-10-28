Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Wishes to Follow Her Mother Gisele Bündchen’s Footsteps in School

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two adorable kids, Benjamin, 17, and Vivian, 11. While the quarterback’s passion for sports has been passed down to his kids, his daughter is more keen on pursuing her mother’s former hobby, volleyball.

Not known to many, the Brazilian model was into volleyball when she was the same age as her daughter before being drawn to the world of modeling. Now witnessing Vivian follow in her footsteps and share her delight in playing the sport, gives the single mother immense joy!

In an interview with Vogue, Gisele revealed that the mother-daughter duo enjoys playing volleyball together at their Miami Ranch and that Vivian dreams of playing the sport for her school.

“I used to play volleyball when I was a kid,” said the supermodel. “And it makes me so happy that my daughter now, she loves it too… she wants to play for her school and she’s 11 and that’s about the time I started playing.”

Gisele believes that practice makes perfect and shared how she got to play her childhood sport again with Vivian after several years. The mother of two is rediscovering her love for the sport through her daughter and couldn’t be happier reliving her younger days.

“Like anything else, I think the more you do something, the better you become at it. And I didn’t play for years, and now that my daughter wants to play, I’m playing again with her and it’s so fun. It’s just so fun watching her. And I feel like I’m getting all the excitement with volleyball again.”

The fashion model likened the volleyball to an object that signifies her emotions and the experience of sharing a common hobby with Vivian. But the 11-year-old isn’t shy about exploring everything under the sun, be it adventure sports or horseback riding.

Vivian’s love for the equestrian world

Vivian has inherited their parents’ love of sports and gravitated towards horse jumping from a very young age. In a 2023 interview with People, Gisele shared how Vivian has ambitions of becoming a “professional horseback rider.” She even bought a horse farm in Florida for her daughter to ride freely, away from the public eye.

Vivian’s love for equestrianism is evident from the incident, which Gisele describes as “one of the worst days of [her] life.” As a 7-year-old, the youngest Brady broke her arm after falling from the horse, but mere months later, she was already planning a return to the farm.

“A few months, she’s running on the beach. I’m like, ‘Hold on!’ And then after that, she was like, ‘Mom, I want to go back horse-jumping again.'” Gisele recalled.

Brady is equally devoted to supporting his daughter’s love for sports, with or without horses! Young Vivian reportedly enjoys mountain climbing, waterfall jumping, and even throwing practice with her quarterback father. In a previous appearance on ‘Good Morning America,’ Brady shared that he’s also encouraging his daughter to try hockey.

With supportive parents like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, young Vivian has the sky as the limit for her endeavors in sports. While the 11-year-old is dabbling in a variety of sports, it will be interesting to see which one holds her interest at the school and college level.