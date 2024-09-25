“I Was Just So Tired”: Damar Hamlin on Why He Didn’t Take the Ball to His Mom After First Career Interception

From almost losing his life on the ground to emerging as a starting Safety this season who finally got his first interception, picking Trevor Lawrence in a blowout win over the Jaguars; life has come to a full circle for Damar Hamlin. However, he failed to carry out the promise he made to his mother to give her the ball after the first pick.

Hamlin appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and had a deep and meaningful conversation with the crew. The Bills Safety revealed that he wanted to give the match ball to his mother after recording his first career interception. But was too excited and tired after the play.

“I meant to take the ball to my mom. I told my mom before the game if I get a pick I’mma take the ball to her. I was just so tired after the play that I went and sat down. But she getting that ball for sure,” Hamlin said.

Bursting with laughter, McAfee understood why Hamlin couldn’t keep his promise. He joked that Damar’s mom would likely understand why her son didn’t hand her the ball at that moment, adding that she was probably just as caught up in excitement.

Damar playing on MNF once again brought back the memories of that horrid day at Paycor Stadium. Even though his life has progressed immensely since that day, Damar and his family still remember that game and it often comes up as he continues to play ball.

Damar Hamlin and his family still think about that MNF incident

During his conversation with Pat McAfee, the Bills Safety revealed that the memory of the last time he played Monday Night Football vs Bengals will always be there, especially with his family who saw it happen firsthand.

“It’s always going to be there, especially with my family. Because that’s life, you know we experienced it and just being so close to the game and still playing. It’s just our reality. So it’s always a reflection. But we just so growth mindset it and always try to progress forward,” Damar added.

Hamlin came back last season, but played just five games, starting none. He only made 2 tackles and was part of their unsuccessful fake punt in playoffs. Despite being a heavy favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, Joe Flacco beat him to the award. However, this season, with the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, he has emerged as their starting Safety, playing all three games.

Damar has a lot to look forward to as the Bills gear up to make it to the Super Bowl this season.